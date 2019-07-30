Council cracks down on parents parking dangerously on school runs over safety fears

Parents could be punished for parking on the pavement. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Mums and dads who disregard parking restrictions could face harsher sanctions in future.

Parents could face much tougher punishments if they continue to park illegally outside schools in Hull.

According to Hull Daily Mail, residents in the East Riding area have noticed the issue rising over the last few years as more parents block driveways and junctions while picking up their kids.

And with safety fears increasing, now politicians at County Hall have agreed to look into harsher ways of enforcing the nearby parking restrictions on mums and dads.

During a full meeting, councillors voted in favour of conducting an in-depth investigation, meaning more sanctions could be put in place.

Harsher punishments might come into action for parents ignoring road rules. Picture: Getty Images

But despite agreeing the problem needs to be tackled, many opposed the Liberal Democrats' idea of hitting parents with special orders usually used to tackle antisocial behaviour.

Conservative councillor Mike Stathers, said: "Councillors accept that some schools in the East Riding are badly affected by parking, especially at drop-off and pick-up times and few would argue that new, tougher measures should be considered in the worst areas.

"However, the opposition’s suggestion that we consider imposing Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) on certain schools did not attract all-round support.

"We don’t see parking outside schools as antisocial behaviour, but we do recognise this is a major problem in some areas."

Cllr Stathers added: "The safety of our children and all road users is our number one priority and we need to work closely with school management teams, parents and all road safety agencies to identify the high risk areas and deal with them.

"If necessary, in extreme cases where parent parking is perceived to be causing a road safety risk, we will not hesitate to recommend immediate action."

This comes after a survey revealed last year that more than 10% of us would like to slap a fine of up to £100 on pavement parkers, with some calling for even harsher punishments.

In the study - published by online parking portal YourParkingSpace.co.uk - many said that those parking on the pavement while on the school run should face heavy fines, three points on a driving licence or community service.

At the time, Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “Pavement parking provokes strong opinions, with a sizeable number of Brits baying for harsh punishments.

“A number of motorists think there’s nothing wrong with stopping on a pavement but for others it’s a definite no-no because of the inconvenience it can cause to pedestrians.”