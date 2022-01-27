'I won’t give my baby my husband's surname - and his family are furious'

27 January 2022, 10:35

A woman asked for advice over her unborn baby's name
A woman asked for advice over her unborn baby's name. Picture: Getty Images

A woman has been caught in a family argument after saying she wants her unborn child to share her surname.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An expectant mum has asked for advice after she had a huge argument with her husband.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous woman explained how she had decided to keep her maiden name after marrying her husband three years ago.

While her partner had agreed that was fine, they discussed that any children they had would take his surname.

But now that the woman is expecting her first baby, she now regrets her decision and wants the little one to share her name.

A pregnant woman has said she wants her son to have her surname
A pregnant woman has said she wants her son to have her surname. Picture: Getty Images

"When I married my husband I kept my maiden name which he was perfectly okay with,” she said.

“We already discussed this and agreed that any future kids we have will automatically take his last name. His family considers this huge deal and I decided to just go with it.”

She continued: "But recently I started thinking about it a lot more and figured that it would be unfair for my unborn son to take my husband's family name and not mine.

“I talked to my family and they said my husband and in-laws are ridiculous to push this on me without a compromise expecting I go with it."

After making up her mind, the new mum broke the news to her husband that she wanted their son to have both their surnames combined, or just hers.

But this didn’t go down well, and the husband was furious, with the post continuing: "He was confused saying we had an agreement and then asked what was the cause of this sudden change of mind.

“I told him and he said I can't just do that and called me selfish when I pointed out that I'm the mother I get a say too.

"We went back and forth on this and he said no way he and his family will let me do this to his son, as if my last name is a disgrace.

“We had a fight and we stopped talking after this. He said that I broke and violated my part of the deal and I should just 'deal' with it now but I won't accept it."

A husband is furious after his wife said she wanted their baby to have her surname
A husband is furious after his wife said she wanted their baby to have her surname. Picture: Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the post racked up thousands of comments, with one person writing: “I agree with you. I’d be so p***** if my husband spoke about an issue with his family before he spoke to me. Couples should communicate with each other first or somethings wrong.”

Someone else wrote: “Right? Both of them are guilty of letting their family influence their decisions here. Leave Mom and Dad out of it, you’re adults.”

While a third added: “People are allowed to change their mind. That’s the thing, we all continue to evolve. You offered the compromise that it be a hyphenated last name. Seems fair.”

But a fourth hit back: “You literally mention that you’ve had this promise at least since you were married and have both discussed and agreed!

“He is right to be upset knowing you have already agreed and it’s a big deal to his family, which you are aware of.”

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A woman has been slammed for her choice of baby name

New mum told baby will be teased over 'worst name ever'

A woman praised her son for swearing in the supermarket

Mum praises 12-year-old son for swearing at elderly woman in the supermarket
A school in Cheshire has banned un-branded coats on school grounds

School leaves pupils 'freezing' after confiscating coats without official logo

News

A woman has said she only has time to shower three times a week

Mum-of-two admits she only has time to shower three times a week
Would you let your toddler drink tea?

Mum causes outrage for letting toddler drinks cups of tea

Trending on Heart

The full cast list of The Responder revealed

The Responder cast: Who is in the BBC drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Damaris was left with a missing eye and a permanent tremor

Abandoned dog who lost her eye and can't stop shaking finally finds loving new home
Who is Robobunny?

The Masked Singer's Robobunny 'exposed' as pop star after key clue

TV & Movies

The Responder is based on a true story

The Responder: The sad real life story behind the BBC drama

TV & Movies

Coleen's son has defended her on Twitter

Coleen Nolan's son hits back at trolls after she introduced her boyfriend on Loose Women

Celebrities

The Responder episode guide revealed

The Responder episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the drama next on?

TV & Movies

Sally Ann Matthews plays Jenny Connor on Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews' life away from Jenny Connor

TV & Movies

Mark Labbett has apologised for his behaviour on The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett issues apology after walking off set and punching wall

TV & Movies

Disney's Snow White remake is currently in the pre-production period

Disney responds to criticism over Snow White and the Seven Dwarves remake
Snow could be hitting the UK next month

UK weather: Exact date snow will fall in February revealed ahead of 'severe frost'

News

Big Brother is returning to UK TV

Celebrity Big Brother returning to UK TV four years after cancellation

TV & Movies

Nicola Wheeler played Nicola King in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler's life away from the soap

TV & Movies

Jamie Theakston claims he is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer

Jamie Theakston claims he is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer

TV & Movies

Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer?

Masked Singer fans 'uncover' Rockhopper as huge US singer after ‘obvious’ girlband clues

TV & Movies

The Chase viewers spotted a glaring error on the show

The Chase viewers baffled as they spot huge question blunder

TV & Movies