Lunar eclipse to light up skies in the UK tonight, and this is how you can see it

The UK will be able to see the penumbral lunar eclipse tonight. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

The second of four eclipses of 2020 will take place tonight, so make sure you don't miss it.

People across the UK will be able to witness a penumbral lunar eclipse tonight, June 5.

The eclipse is said to last three hours and 18 minutes, and will start at around 6:45pm.

The peak will be at 7.26pm, but for people in the UK, it's visibility will be this highest at around 9.06pm.

The penumbral lunar eclipse will give the moon a tea-coloured hue. Picture: PA

A penumbral lunar eclipse is when only the outer shadow of the Earth falls on the moon's face.

An eclipse can only happen when we have a full moon, and takes place when the sun, the Earth and the moon line up.

It this time, the Earth's shadow falls on the moon, which creates a lunar eclipse.

A penumbral eclipse is one of three possible eclipses, the other two being partial and total.

For people looking out to see the eclipse, you can expect to see a faint shade on the south side of the moon.

The moon is also expected to have a tea-coloured hue.

