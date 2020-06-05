Lunar eclipse to light up skies in the UK tonight, and this is how you can see it
5 June 2020, 11:05
The second of four eclipses of 2020 will take place tonight, so make sure you don't miss it.
People across the UK will be able to witness a penumbral lunar eclipse tonight, June 5.
The eclipse is said to last three hours and 18 minutes, and will start at around 6:45pm.
The peak will be at 7.26pm, but for people in the UK, it's visibility will be this highest at around 9.06pm.
A penumbral lunar eclipse is when only the outer shadow of the Earth falls on the moon's face.
An eclipse can only happen when we have a full moon, and takes place when the sun, the Earth and the moon line up.
It this time, the Earth's shadow falls on the moon, which creates a lunar eclipse.
A penumbral eclipse is one of three possible eclipses, the other two being partial and total.
For people looking out to see the eclipse, you can expect to see a faint shade on the south side of the moon.
The moon is also expected to have a tea-coloured hue.
