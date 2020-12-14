Surge in pets being given pandemic inspired names including 'Vax', 'Zoom' and 'Lockie'

The rollercoaster of 2020 has inspired some unusual pet names. Picture: Getty

With so many new words entering our vocabulary in 2020, it seems that some people have taken them as inspiration for naming their new pet cats and dogs.

If you met yourself on this day in 2019 and started talking about 'furlough', 'Zoom parties', and 'lockdown', you'd probably think you were having a nightmare.

Well, fast forward to 2020 and not only has this 'nightmare' become an uncomfortably familiar reality, but some people have decided to name their pets after some of the year's top buzzwords.

Pet insurers Bought By Many have noted a surge in new pet names that are definitely a snapshot of the last twelve months.

For the first time, they have registered pets named 'Covid', ‘Zoom’, ‘Vax’ and Furlough’ and they have noted a 1400 per cent rise in 'Lockie'.

Until now, those mutts and mogs were most likely named after James 'Lockie' Locke from The Only Way Is Essex!

Other names that have grown in popularity include ‘Boris’ which has seen a 120 per cent rise, and ‘Donald’ which grew in popularity by 140 per cent.

‘Captain’ saw a rise of 170 per cent, and even one ‘Captain Tom’ made the register in 2020.

There has been a surge in pet ownership in 2020, and some have been named accordingly... Picture: Getty

Brits also looked to the Royal family for pet name inspiration this year.

‘Lupo’ rose by 325 per cent, as many owners may have been inspired by Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge’s cocker spaniel who sadly passed away last month.

Other regal name choices rising the ranks included 'Charlotte’, ‘George’, ‘King’, ‘Queenie’, ‘Princess’ and ‘Prince’.

The insurers also noted a trend for biscuit-inspired names, with 'Jaffa', 'Cookie', and 'Oreo' all proving popular.

Next year they predict 'Tokyo', 'Grayson', 'Kody' and 'Luis' will be popular for pets of all shapes and sizes.

Steven O'Callaghan, Senior Insurance Product Manager at Bought By Many said: “The unusual events of 2020 have inspired some unique names for our pets this year, and owners have been influenced by everything from politicians and pop culture to home comforts and treats.

“Pets have provided a source of comfort, entertainment, companionship and routine throughout the lockdowns and the positive effect pets have on their owner’s wellbeing and happiness is immeasurable."