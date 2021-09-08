Sneaky cat lures dog into crate and then shuts the door in hilarious video

8 September 2021, 15:07

Milo is one sneaky cat!
Milo is one sneaky cat! Picture: TikTok/mrmilothechonk
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One very smart feline has worked out how to get the dog into his crate so he can get all the attention from their owner.

Cats are beautiful, loving creatures – but we can all admit that they're also very manipulative.

One cat who has taken his sneakiness to a whole new level is little Milo, a tabby who has worked out a way to get his owner's dog to leave both him and their owner alone.

In a TikTok video, which has been liked by a whopping 3.7million likes, Milo's owner - Erika – has shared the feline's routine to get all the attention in the house.

In the video, the owner explains that when Milo has had enough of the dog – Beckham – he goes and sits in his crate.

Once the gorgeous golden retriever joins him in there, he makes a swift exit before standing outside to make sure he doesn't leave.

After a little while, he will shut Beckham in the crate, using his nose to push the gate shut.

Milo has learnt that if he lures Beckham into the crate, he can leave and then close the door on him
Milo has learnt that if he lures Beckham into the crate, he can leave and then close the door on him. Picture: TikTok/mrmilothechonk

Erika explains that because their dog is "not the brightest", he thinks he can not get out even if the door is partially closed.

The video ends by explaining that Milo does this because he doesn't like sharing attention with the canine.

Erika hilariously captioned the video with: "Don’t worry we let our dog out right away whenever Milo does this," to reassure Milo doesn't always get his way.

Milo uses his nose to close the crate, leading the dog to believe he can not leave
Milo uses his nose to close the crate, leading the dog to believe he can not leave. Picture: TikTok/mrmilothechonk

Erika's TikTok page of Milo – called mrmilothechonk - is a huge hit online, with a massive 1.6million followers and a total of 52 million likes across all their videos.

