This adorable cross-eyed cat is looking for her forever home

Sweet India is said to love affection and human companionship. Picture: Battersea Cats & Dogs

By Alice Dear

A beautiful siamese cat with uniquely crossed-eyes is currently available to adopt, could you be her new owner?

After 18 months in lockdown, people have started to realise that their houses may not become homes until they have a little furry friend to share it with.

And while you can spend thousands on a new dog or cat, there are already thousands of amazing pets out there still looking for their forever home.

Which brings us on to India, an adorable siamese cat who is up for adoption through Battersea Cats & Dogs Home.

12-year-old India is totally unique in the fact that she has crossed-eyes, which we think just makes her more loveable.

India is 12-years-old and looking for a new owner and her forever home. Picture: Battersea Cats & Dogs

India is a female siamese cat who is described on the Battersea website as a "sweet, independent and affectionate girl" who "love fuss and human companionship".

They go on to explain: "India, like many cats, prefers attention on her own terms, but when in the mood she loves strokes and sleeping next to her owners on the bed or sofa, dreamily purring away.

"India will need a cat flap if owners work full time, so that she can come and go as she pleases. India enjoys bird watching and sunbathing."

India is an affectionate girl looking for a home where she can be given lots of fuss. Picture: Battersea Cats & Dogs

The website also tells us that the sweet feline is looking for a house with no other pets, but she can live in just about any location.

India is currently living in the Old Windsor branch of Battersea and is awaiting her forever home – could it be you?

India's funny crossed-eyes just make her more loveable. Picture: Battersea Cats & Dogs

For more information about India and to enquire about adopting, click here.