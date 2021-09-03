This adorable cross-eyed cat is looking for her forever home
3 September 2021, 15:03
A beautiful siamese cat with uniquely crossed-eyes is currently available to adopt, could you be her new owner?
After 18 months in lockdown, people have started to realise that their houses may not become homes until they have a little furry friend to share it with.
And while you can spend thousands on a new dog or cat, there are already thousands of amazing pets out there still looking for their forever home.
Which brings us on to India, an adorable siamese cat who is up for adoption through Battersea Cats & Dogs Home.
12-year-old India is totally unique in the fact that she has crossed-eyes, which we think just makes her more loveable.
- Dog owners who spent £300 on vet bills find out lurcher with 'limp' was copying owner
- Owners should ask for their cat's consent before they pet them, experts claim
- New rule means landlords can't automatically ban tenants from having pets
India is a female siamese cat who is described on the Battersea website as a "sweet, independent and affectionate girl" who "love fuss and human companionship".
They go on to explain: "India, like many cats, prefers attention on her own terms, but when in the mood she loves strokes and sleeping next to her owners on the bed or sofa, dreamily purring away.
"India will need a cat flap if owners work full time, so that she can come and go as she pleases. India enjoys bird watching and sunbathing."
The website also tells us that the sweet feline is looking for a house with no other pets, but she can live in just about any location.
India is currently living in the Old Windsor branch of Battersea and is awaiting her forever home – could it be you?
For more information about India and to enquire about adopting, click here.
- Cats DO know their names and are just choosing to ignore you, claims study
- There is a new dating site created specifically for cat lovers
- The most popular dog and cat names have been revealed - including Bella, Poppy and Simba