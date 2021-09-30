Pizza fans can now get paid £5,000 to taste test new recipe

You could get paid to eat pizza. Picture: Getty Images

Pizza Hut will pay you £5,000 to become their Chief Crust Tester - and here's how you can apply.

If you love pizza, then we have the perfect opportunity for you because Pizza Hut Delivery is looking for a taste tester.

The restaurant chain is offering £5,000 to eat new stuffed crust pizza and give honest feedback.

This brand new opportunity gives you the chance to try out toppings, tastes and textures, rating each pizza and sampling some new options.

Pizza Hut is on the hunt for a taste tester. Picture: Alamy

And applications for the new Chief Crust Taster (CCT) are now open, with Pizza Hut sharing a statement on their website titled ‘We’re on the hunt for a hero’.

They explain: “To find out if you could be our CCT, and to qualify for £5,000 (yes, really), free pizza and the right to share your cheesy pizza opinion loud and proud, we need proof.

“Tell us in your own words about your love for pizza, what makes you a super-taster, and why you should be the Chief Crust Taster.

“If you’re the legend we’re looking for, let us know here. It could be the start of something special.”

If you think you're the right person for the job, all you need to do is submit your name and email address, along with the reason why you’d be great for the job.

You can apply here now.

In other pizza news, Pizza Express recently launched their first ever vegan restaurant in London.

The pop up is entirely plant based and offers a vegan alternative to some of its most famous dishes including the ‘American Jack’ and the ‘Pollo Ad Astra’.

Pizza Express has a brand new vegan restaurant in London. Picture: Alamy

On top of this, the company has created a brand-new menu in its standard restaurants with the biggest ever number of new vegan additions.

Shadi Halliwell, Chief Customer Officer at PizzaExpress, said: “Our new vegan menu is so wide ranging and delicious that it deserves a pizzeria of its own – so that’s exactly what we did.

“‘Vegan PizzaExpress’ is our first restaurant that will serve our vegan menu exclusively and is a true showcase of these authentic flavours that we’ve been perfecting since 1965. We’re thrilled to finally open the doors and can’t wait to welcome everyone from across London and beyond as they come to enjoy our wonderful new vegan menu."