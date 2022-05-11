Player becomes UK's biggest ever lottery winner with £184 million jackpot

A UK lottery winner has scooped the £184 million in the EuroMillions jackpot.

Someone in the UK is waking up to possibly the best surprise of all time this morning, as a whopping £184 million has been won in the EuroMillions jackpot.

The lucky player, whose identity has not been revealed, has become the biggest ever National Lottery player, according to Camelot.

They have knocked off the previous highest winner - who scooped £170million in October 2019 - off the top spot, and have become the 14th person to win more than £100 million in the National Lottery.

The winning numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9. The lucky person matched all seven numbers, winning £184,262,899.10.

Senior winners’ adviser for the National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: "What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the incredible £184million EuroMillions jackpot – they have become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.

"Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner."





Once the winner has come forward, it will be up to them if they want to remain anonymous or go public with their news.

A couple from Hartlepool named Frances and Patrick Connolly went public in 2019 after winning £115 million.

Frances has since revealed they've given away half their fortune, saying said helping others "gives you a buzz".