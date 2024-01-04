Pontins announce closure of third park in weeks, leaving only two resorts currently open

4 January 2024, 16:49

Pontins announce closure of third park in weeks, leaving only two resorts currently open.

By Hope Wilson

Pontins have announced the closure of another park.

Holiday firm Pontins has closed yet another one of their parks, leaving only two resorts currently operating in the UK.

The Southport park site in Merseyside has closed its doors for good following Storm Henk, which reportedly caused flooding and led to families being evacuated from the site, according to the Liverpool Echo.

A statement on Pontins’ website said: "It is with great sadness we announce the closure of Pontins Southport Holiday Park. After assessing the future viability of the park, we have come to the difficult decision to close our doors."

The statement continued: "Unfortunately, this means Pontins Southport Holiday Park will be closing from Wednesday 3rd January 2024."

The post concluded: "Customers whose bookings will be affected by these closures will be contacted by our team and refunded.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

In November 2023, Pontins shut two of their parks without any warning, leading many to speculate whether more resorts would be closing soon.

The once popular holiday firm chose to close their Prestatyn Sands resort in North Wales and Camber Sands park in Sussex with immediate effect three months ago.

Following the closure of the Southport park site, there are only two Pontins resorts currently operating- Pakefield Holiday Park in Suffolk and and Sand Bay Holiday Village in Somerset.

The Brean Sands resort in Somerset is currently closed to guests until November 2025, while they house workers constructing the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

Pontins was founded in 1946 by Fred Pontin and quickly became a family-favourite holiday spot. At its peak there were 30 Pontin parks across the country.

In 2011, Pontins was bought out of administration by Britannia for £20million, however the business has seen a decline in recent years.

