Put Your Bins Out In Your Ballgown: Meet the women getting glammed up for lockdown

2 April 2020, 15:08

Angie (right) started the group as escapism for her pals, and it has really taken off
Angie (right) started the group as escapism for her pals, and it has really taken off. Picture: Facebook

A Facebook group encouraging people to get all dressed up with nowhere to go has brought a smile and touch of sparkle to Brits cooped up during lockdown.

From pegging out the laundry in a ball gown to running on a treadmill in a wedding dress, meet the sassy women who refuse to dress down during the UK's coronavirus quarantine.

Facebook group Put Your Bins Out In Your Ball Gown has almost 10,000 members, and it's growing daily as more and more people look for light relief during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Creator of the group Angie Emrys-Jones, 44, was inspired to set up the group after a cancelled award ceremony meant she was quite literally all dressed up with no place to go.

Angie from Threemilestone near Truro, Cornwall, said: "It’s quite an ominous feeling and a difficult time for everybody with lots of bad news everywhere, anxiety and worry about what will happen next.

Read more: Paul McKenna releases three new podcasts to help people through coronavirus crisis

Angie and the other group members think now is not the time to be saving clothes 'for best'
Angie and the other group members think now is not the time to be saving clothes 'for best'. Picture: Facebook

“We are trying to make it that our children memories of this time are one of silliness and fun rather than the doom and gloom that’s out there.

“Escapism is what this is, and silliness, but it has grown into a place where people come and escape from all the doom and gloom outside.

“We would rather our children remember us in ballgowns and tiaras rather than Hazmat suits and face masks.”

If you would like to join the group, find them on Facebook here.

