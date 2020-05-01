Can you find 50 iconic things from the nineties in this picture puzzle?

1 May 2020, 14:39

Can you find the fifty 90s things in this picture?
Can you find the fifty 90s things in this picture? Picture: Reflect Digital

Remember the 90s like it was yesterday, or just obsessed with the era in general? Test yourself with this fun but very tricky picture challenge.

Scrunchies, boy bands, Friends, girl power, chick flicks... the 90s was a brilliant decade.

And now, more than two decades on, we are seeing the films, fashion, culture and stars enjoying a retro revival.

But how much do you really remember or know?

In this picture there are fifty different visual clues relating to something iconic from between 1990 and 1999.

It was made by the team at Reflect Digital, who said: “Our latest game was inspired by a lockdown induced clearout of one of our creative team’s lofts. 

“In the loft, they found a box of 90’s memorabilia and it started their creative mind whirring that wouldn’t it be great to test the nation’s knowledge of the 90s, an era that many hold so dear. 

“So that was it, challenge set, we wanted to create the hardest 90’s quiz out there, to help entertain the UK whilst staying indoors for the good of the country.

“I am excited to see how many people can truly crown themselves king or queen of the nineties with a 50/50 score!”

Scroll down to see the answers!

The fifty items are revealed and named - how many did you get?
The fifty items are revealed and named - how many did you get? Picture: Reflect Digital

