Can you spot the 10 differences between these two pictures?

28 January 2021, 10:44

The fastest time anyone has completed this puzzle is 49 seconds
The fastest time anyone has completed this puzzle is 49 seconds. Picture: Heart
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

It might have been a while since we found ourselves looking for a space in a busy car park, but the usual chaos continues in this tricky brainteaser...

If you've got a spare few minutes to give your brain a workout, you're in the right place!

We've got a very tricky spot the difference that is sure to test your observational skills - and hopefully in less time than it usually takes to find a place to park your car at the supermarket.

The puzzle, which is below, shows two very similar images of a busy car park, but not both of them are the same.

Try setting a timer on your phone to see if you can beat the quickest time of 49 seconds - it's much harder than it seems!

David Holdcroft, CCO at Creative Car Park who made the puzzle, said: “We’ve created this brain teaser as a way to inject some fun throughout this latest lockdown.

"Any industry can create some fun and motivational challenges to lift spirits and team morale. It helps to break the eat, sleep, repeat roundabout of zoom calls and working from home.

“The record stands at 49 seconds to complete this brainteaser so we're excited to see if anyone can beat that time!"

Read more: Click here for more quizzes and puzzles!

Can you spot the 10 differences between these drawings?
Can you spot the 10 differences between these drawings? Picture: Creative Car Park

Scroll down for the answers!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Keep going, no peeking!

.

.

.

.

Read more: Can you find 50 iconic things from the 1990s in this puzzle?

The ten differences are circled on the right... how many did you spot?
The ten differences are circled on the right... how many did you spot? Picture: Creative Car Park

How did you get on? Let us know in the poll below.

And if you want more puzzling fun, see if you can finish off all these iconic Friends lines.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The man has been praised for his random act of kindness (right: stock image)

Man praised for heartwarming message he sent to a woman who crashed into his car
Parents are divided over this chores list

Parents baffled as 'age-appropriate’ chores list says two-year-olds should be folding washing
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Hobbs London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her navy midi dress from Hobbs London

Celebrities

A DIY expert has revealed his top tips for keeping your house warm

DIY expert reveals trick to make your house warmer using tin foil
Holly Willoughby's jumper is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her cream jumper from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

April Winsdor is played by Amelia Flanagan in Emmerdale

How old is April Windsor in Emmerdale and who plays her?

TV & Movies

Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent were matched in Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia's Billy Vincent walked out on Susie Bradley after shock bust ups

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon turned her bathroom into a beach

Stacey Solomon transforms her bathroom into a beach for her kids

Celebrities

DC Med is killed off in The Bay

The Bay episode two spoilers: Does Med Kharim die and who kills him?

TV & Movies

Sharon Small plays Rose Marshbrook in The Bay

The Bay cast: How old is Sharon Small and what else has she been in?

TV & Movies

Finding Alice star Isabella Pappas has praised the show's 'amazing' ending

Finding Alice star speaks out on 'shock' ending: 'it's so unexpected'

TV & Movies