Can you spot the 10 differences between these two pictures?

The fastest time anyone has completed this puzzle is 49 seconds. Picture: Heart

It might have been a while since we found ourselves looking for a space in a busy car park, but the usual chaos continues in this tricky brainteaser...

If you've got a spare few minutes to give your brain a workout, you're in the right place!

We've got a very tricky spot the difference that is sure to test your observational skills - and hopefully in less time than it usually takes to find a place to park your car at the supermarket.

The puzzle, which is below, shows two very similar images of a busy car park, but not both of them are the same.

Try setting a timer on your phone to see if you can beat the quickest time of 49 seconds - it's much harder than it seems!

David Holdcroft, CCO at Creative Car Park who made the puzzle, said: “We’ve created this brain teaser as a way to inject some fun throughout this latest lockdown.

"Any industry can create some fun and motivational challenges to lift spirits and team morale. It helps to break the eat, sleep, repeat roundabout of zoom calls and working from home.

“The record stands at 49 seconds to complete this brainteaser so we're excited to see if anyone can beat that time!"

Can you spot the 10 differences between these drawings? Picture: Creative Car Park

Scroll down for the answers!

The ten differences are circled on the right... how many did you spot? Picture: Creative Car Park

How did you get on? Let us know in the poll below.

