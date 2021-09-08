Rare Olympic error 50p coin sells for £245 on eBay - is there one in your purse?

Is there one in your purse? Picture: Royal Mint

A rare coin made to commemorate the 2012 London Olympics has sold for a huge amount online.

You might want to check down the back of the sofa, because a rare 50p coin has just sold for a whopping £245 on eBay.

The Olympic coin, which was created in 2011 to commemorate the 2012 London Olympics, features a minting error.

It was an earlier version of the coin that was released, and features more lines on the swimmer's face.

As reported by The Sun, it sold for £245.51 on eBay when bids ended on August 20.

The coin on the left is a stock image of the rare coin, while the one on the right is what it's supposed to look like. Picture: Royal Mint

The listing kicked off with a starter price of £50, and 29 bids were placed on the coin.

The seller wrote in the description: "I believe this to be one of the Rare GENUINE Swimming with Lines Through Swimmer London Olympics 2011 50p Error Coin."

They added: "Do not buy it unless you believe it’s genuine too."

There thought to be around 600 error Olympic Aquatics coins in circulation, compared to 2,000,000 official ones.

Error coins are generally worth considerably more than their face value, and another similar coin sold for £420 back in July.

In March of this year, a coin with the same error sold for a whopping £1,000.