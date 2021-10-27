A 'real life’ Squid Game is coming to the UK this Halloween

By Naomi Bartram

There's going to be a UK version of Squid Game at Boxpark in Wembley.

Pretty much the whole world became hooked on Netflix’s Squid Game this autumn.

Well, now one company is set to recreate the infamous drama with their very own terrifying tournament.

In case you haven’t seen the show, it tells the story of Gi-hun as he battled through a series of playground games with a very gory twist.

Squid Game is coming to the UK this Halloween. Picture: Netlfix

The South Korean survival drama is now Netflix's biggest ever show and has everyone begging for a second series.

Following its success, Boxpark Wembley in north west London will be hosting a UK version of the games, but without all the violence.

Staff working at the event will act as the faceless guards in red jumpsuits and masks.

Guests taking part will then be able to play the games from the show, including red light, green light, tug of war, marbles and the actual Squid Game.

The real-life Squid Game will take place on Saturday 30 October from 7pm, with guests given the chance to win a grand prize of £1,000.

Guests will be taking part in Squid Game challenges. Picture: Netflix

If the games aren't for you, guests can attend the extravaganza without taking part, simply enjoying the music, food and cocktails.

There will also be prizes for the best fancy dress, so it might be worth digging out a green tracksuit.

Tickets cost £10 and you need to be over 18 to enter the games. Unfortunately these are currently sold out, but you can find out more on their website.

Boxpark isn’t the only venue hosting their very own Squid Game, as 'Squid Game Live' from Universal Ents is also coming to the UK.

This will put 40 contestants against five rounds of challenges inspired by the show.

The organisers have said there is no real risk of danger, but players will be required to sign a medical disclosure form before entering.

Competing for a £500 cash prize, contestants will be picked up by coach at an undisclosed North West location and taken to a mystery spot where the games will commence.

They will be met by live actors wearing the costumes of the wardens before being given their own uniform.

Universal Ents Creative Director Max Fox said: "We want to make sure our experiences are safe, but still as riveting as the games seen on the Netflix smash Squid Game, but due to the violent nature of the hit show, we want to be cautious that the events don't attract unstable people,.

"This is a pain-free experience. There will be no paintballs, guns or otherwise, but don't be afraid of getting wet.

"We want to make the games as realistic as possible, without the risk of injury. Some of our games you won't have seen before, but there needs to be an element of surprise and mystery so people really don't know what they're letting themselves in for."

The first round of 'Squid Game Live' will kick off on November 27 and you can find out more on the event's website.