'I refuse to go to my sister's wedding because I can't bring my kids'

The woman was furious after being told her kids couldn't come to the wedding (stock images). Picture: Getty

A woman has spoken of her anguish after being told she couldn't bring her kids to her sister's wedding.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Planning your big day is often hugely stressful as well as exciting, and getting the guest list right can be daunting.

Many people opt for child-free weddings so as to make sure their guests can all let their hair down for the reception, but these aren't always a popular choice.

One woman was so upset that her sister was planning an adult-only wedding that she told her she wouldn't be attending.

Sharing her story to Reddit, the woman wrote: "I congratulated her, but I told her as it's child-free and I have two sons, I wouldn't be able to make it [and] I would send a gift with our parents."

As reported by The Sun, she added that she thinks “weddings are family events” and that she doesn't see the point in going if she can't bring her kids.

The woman's sister chose not to invite children to the wedding (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Our parents are the important people to be there for her special day, so I don't feel my presence as direly needed," she added.

The woman revealed that her sister "yelled" at her after hearing of her decision, and brought up the fact she had previously been to another family member's wedding.

To this, however, she responded: "Their wedding wasn't child-free, my kids were there, very well behaved and it was definitely a family event.

"I don't feel that I should shell out money to have someone watch my kids, just to watch her get married, and honestly I just don't want to.

"I didn't mention her changing the rule, I just told her I wouldn't be attending."

The woman added that her sister threatened to never speak to her again if she didn't come, to which she responded that it's "her hill to die on, not my problem".

She asked Reddit if she was being unreasonable, and many commenters believed that she was indeed in the wrong.

One person wrote: "Children do not have to be part of everything that happens.

"You are showing your sister how little you care for her."

Another added: "Her children won't remember one afternoon they were with a babysitter for a few hours, but her sister will ALWAYS remember that she willingly chose not to attend her wedding."

A third said" "Weddings are not a family [event] by default.

"Also - did you know you can be a family without children (mind blown)."