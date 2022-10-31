Restaurant owner baffled after angry customer set timer and walked out

A man has confused a restaurant after walking out. Picture: Getty Images

A restaurant owner was left confused when a customer decided to set a timer on their phone.

One angry customer has divided opinion after they refused to call over a waiter, and instead set a timer on their phone.

A diner called Jordan D, from Stoke-on-Trent, arrived at the Slamwich Club in Stoke recently, and sat down at a table with his wife.

But after waiting for 15 minutes for someone to come over to take their drinks order, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

In a TripAdvisor review, he said: “We arrived and was greeted by someone who appeared not to care and that we were an inconvenience to her, she told us to sit down and she’d be with us as soon as she could.

A man was furious that he was 'ignored' at a local restaurant. Picture: Getty Images

“We sat down and for over 15 minutes, we waited and no one came to us, despite the fact that they were clearing empty tables around us, should we not have taken priority over clearing a table that no one was at?

“After 15 minutes had passed, I advised my wife to set a timer for 10 minutes and if no one comes to take our order, we would call it a day.

“Regrettably, after 25 minutes of waiting, no one came to even take a drinks order, so we decided to leave.”

The owners of the restaurant were quick to respond, apologising for the delay in service.

But they added that instead of setting a timer, it would have been more helpful to call a member of staff.

They replied: “We’re so sorry you had an unsatisfactory experience with us.

“As you’ve previously visited and had a great experience - you’ll know that customer service is very important to us. Assuming it was Saturday, we were extremely busy - this is not an excuse for your order not to be taken and to receive little to no customer service. Our apologies.

“However, we do wish that rather than setting a timer, you just let a member of staff know - they are only human and sometimes they make mistakes, esp during a busy shift.

“Waiting around for 25 is not acceptable, and indicates that an issue has been made our end - it could of been rectified within 5 minutes if you’d just made us aware.”