James Corden breaks silence on restaurant ban controversy

25 October 2022, 09:30 | Updated: 25 October 2022, 09:44

James Corden has addressed being banned from a restaurant
James Corden has addressed being banned from a restaurant. Picture: CBS/Alamy

During Monday's 'Late Late Show,' James Corden host made a public apology for comments he made at a restaurant.

James Corden has apologised after claims he was banned from a restaurant in New York City earlier this month.

The 44-year-old returned to The Late Late Show on Monday and kicked off the show by saying sorry for ‘rude’ comments he made at Balthazar.

He told viewers it was ‘never his intention’ to upset anyone and said that, if he is allowed back he'd like to apologise to owner Keith McNally in person.

"Last week, there were stories about me being banned from a restaurant,” he said.

James Corden has apologised for comments he made at a restaurant in New York
James Corden has apologised for comments he made at a restaurant in New York. Picture: Alamy

"Whenever these moments come my way, I like to adopt quite a British attitude of 'Keep calm and carry on.'"

But he went on to admit that ‘when you make a mistake, you've got to take responsibility’ before explaining what happened when he attended the downtown eatery with his wife Julia Carey.

He said that Julia was served food that ‘she was allergic to’ after explaining her food allergies.

When the food came back reportedly wrong, James said that he ‘made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself.’

"It is a comment I deeply regret," he said, continuing: "I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years."

After the manager brought out champagne as an apology, the dad-of-three said he thought the issue had been resolved, but last week the restaurant's owner Keith posted about the incident on Instagram.

James Corden was reportedly banned from a restaurant in New York
James Corden was reportedly banned from a restaurant in New York. Picture: Alamy

James went on: "Because I didn't shout or scream, I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language, I've been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong, right?

“But the truth is, I made a rude comment, and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server.”

James added that after he saw Keith’s social media post he immediately called the owner, continuing: "We had a good talk.

"He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air, and I felt like we dealt with it privately, you know? But by this point, the story was out there, and people were upset."

James went on to say that he understood why people were upset, adding: “I love that restaurant. I love the staff there. I hope I'm allowed in again one day.

"So when I'm back in New York, I can go there and apologise in person, which is something I will absolutely do."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Here's who's died in Emmerdale so far

A list of everyone who has died in the Emmerdale storm

TV & Movies

The Pact series 2 filming locations revealed

The Pact series 2 filming locations: Where is the new series filmed in Wales?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shown off her new office

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible new office at £1.2million Essex mansion

Why April and Whitney won't be at the MAFS UK reunion

Why four Married At First Sight UK stars aren’t invited to the Christmas reunion special

Married at First Sight

Princess Andre appeared at the Pride of Britain Awards

Princess Andre, 15, looks just like mum Katie Price on red carpet

"I was feeling confident. Especially after learning that Mull’s single roundabout would not be on the route!"

Woman travels 500 miles to take UK's 'easiest' driving test - but fails

Lifestyle

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

Lifestyle

Pregnant women to be handed free vapes by London council.

Pregnant women handed free vapes to help them quit smoking

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to anyone paying their energy bills by direct debit

Martin Lewis issues warning to anyone paying energy bills by direct debit

Lifestyle

Peter Andre reveals his house was damaged by the storm while his daughter was inside.

Peter Andre shares footage as his home is struck by lightning

The Chase viewers were fuming last week

The Chase fans furious as Bradley Walsh doesn’t allow ‘correct’ answer

TV & Movies

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today?

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her Tweed skirt from Reserved

Priya Sharma is played by Fiona Wade

Emmerdale shock as Fiona Wade set to exit as Priya Sharma

TV & Movies

Here's when I'm A Celebrity 2022 starts

I'm A Celebrity 2022 start date revealed as Ant and Dec return to Australia

I'm A Celebrity 2022