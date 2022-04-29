James Corden quits as host of The Late Late Show after seven years

29 April 2022

James Corden will leave The Late Late Show next year, he has announced
James Corden will leave The Late Late Show next year, he has announced. Picture: CBS/YouTube
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

James Corden has announced he is stepping down as host of The Late Late Show in order to spend more time with his family.

James Corden, 43, has quit The Late Late Show after seven years.

The British actor and comedian, who shot to fame after co-writing sitcom Gavin & Stacey alongside Ruth Jones, has made the career move in order to spend more time with his family and pursue other opportunities.

James married his wife, Julia Carey, in 2012 and they have three children together; Max, 11, Carey, seven and Charlotte, four.

James, whose show was made famous by the celebrity carpool karaoke segment, told Deadline: "It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]."

James Corden has been the host of The Late Late Show since 2015
James Corden has been the host of The Late Late Show since 2015. Picture: Alamy

He went on: "I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on.

"I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

James said that the network, CBS, has been "incredibly supportive" and "extraordinarily patient" with him while he made he decision.

He will leave the show in 2023.

James Corden said that he had loved his time on The Late Late Show, and will continue his role for another year
James Corden said that he had loved his time on The Late Late Show, and will continue his role for another year. Picture: CBS

The star, who was already extremely popular in the UK, broke the US in 2015 and has since established himself as one of the favourite late-night hosts.

After seven years in LA, James has now said that there are "still some other things that I feel I want to do" which he says include trying to write again.

He said: "There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it."

James added: "I’ll miss the adrenaline of thinking: ‘Next week I’m going to jump out of a plane with Tom Cruise or in two weeks’ time, we’re going to drive around the White House in a car with Michelle Obama or sing Penny Lane with Paul McCartney driving down Penny Lane.

"All of my greatest ambitions for what it [the show] could be, it has absolutely surpassed all of them.

"My intention is to try and go out in exactly the same way we came in, which is just going out with a with a bang."

