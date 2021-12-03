Teasing your partner makes your relationship stronger, study finds

3 December 2021, 12:39

Got a relationship like Monica and Chandler? Well, you might just go the distance
Got a relationship like Monica and Chandler? Well, you might just go the distance. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

It's good news for couples who love to roast each other.

People look for different things in a partner, while some may find confidence and intelligence attractive, others may search for a mate with a kind and caring personality.

While desirable traits vary from person to person, one that often pops up on people's list of preferences is humour.

Finding someone that can make you laugh is so important, and that desire to make one another laugh is also vital when it comes to building a long and happy life together.

This is according to a study which found couples who 'roast' (mock, tease, make fun of) each other are stronger as a partnership.

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively know how to make fun of one another – and themselves!
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively know how to make fun of one another – and themselves! Picture: Getty

The research was carried out by psychologists at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, and was later published in Science Daily.

The team found that how well you handle being laughed at is an indicator of how happy you are in your relationship.

Professor René Proyer explains: "Earlier studies have shown that people are looking for a partner with a sense of humour and who enjoys a laugh."

He went on to say that once someone has found someone that can make them laugh, that spark of humour should be kept up.

The research found couples who 'roast' (mock, tease, make fun of) each other are stronger as a partnership
The research found couples who 'roast' (mock, tease, make fun of) each other are stronger as a partnership. Picture: Getty

The benefits of laughing together and generally 'roasting' each other include a better sex life and a boost in physical attraction to one another.

The research found that people who are comfortable being laughed at – or that even provoke people to laugh at them – "tended to be satisfied with their relationship and felt more attracted to their partner."

Meanwhile, couples who are scared of being laughed at were found to be less content in their coupling as well as less trusting.

Take this information with a warning, though, as we all know harmless banter can be taken too far and cause offence and even sometimes arguments.

The study found that while couples who 'roasted' each other were stronger, they also argued more.

Researcher Kay Brauer explained: "That is hardly surprising, considering that these people often go too far and make derisive comments which can then lead to an argument."

In other words, banter within a relationship is healthy and fun, but tread carefully around subjects that may upset them.

