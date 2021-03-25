Santander to permanently close 111 bank branches in UK by August
25 March 2021, 12:08
Santander have revealed the full list of all branches closing later this year.
Santander will permanently close 111 stores in August this year, the bank have announced.
This move comes after large numbers of people move to online banking instead of heading into their local branch, especially during the pandemic.
Even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the UK, banks were seeing an increase in people choosing online banking.
In the two years before 2020, branch transactions had fallen by 33 per cent, and then dropped a further 50 per cent during the past year.
While 111 Santander branches will be closing, 452 will be staying open.
Adam Bishop, head of branches at Santander, said on the closures: “Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together."
He added: "The majority of the closing branches are within three miles of another branch and the furthest is five miles away."
The following Santander branches will be closing later this year:
- Arnold
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch
- Ashford Church Road
- Balham High Road
- Banstead High Street
- Barking
- Beckenham
- Bethnal Green
- Bingley Main Street
- Birmingham Erdington
- Bishopsgate
- Blaby
- Bletchley
- Bramhall
- Brighouse Commercial Street
- Brighton London Road
- Bristol Bedminster
- Camberwell
- Castleford Charlton St
- Catford
- Cheadle
- Chelsea Kings Road
- Chester-Le-Street
- Chingford Old Church St
- Chiswick
- Chorlton-cum-har
- Clifton Whiteladies Road
- Cobham
- Cosham
- Coulsdon
- Dagenham
- Dalkeith
- Dalston
- Darwen
- Dewsbury
- Dudley Merryhill
- Edingburgh Morningside Road
- Enfield Hertford Road
- Finchley High Road
- Fulham
- Glasgow Kilmarnock Road
- Glasgow Sauchiehall St
- Gosforth
- Grays
- Halesowen
- Hanover Square
- Harborne High St
- Harold Hill
- Harpenden
- Hatfield
- Hayes Station Rd
- Haywards Heath
- Hempstead Valley
- High Holdborn
- Hinckley
- Horsforth
- Hounslow Bath Road
- Huyton
- Leatherhead
- Leeds Crossgates
- Leicester Horsefair Street
- Leicester Narborough Road
- Leigh-on-sea
- Letchworth
- Leytonstone
- London Bridge
- Long Eaton
- Lytham Clifton St
- Margate
- Marlow
- Mill Hill
- Morgate
- Morecambe
- Nelson
- New Malden
- Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Norbury
- Oadby
- Oxford Headington
- Petts Wood
- Pinner
- Plymstock
- Poulton-le-Fylde
- Putney
- Ricksmansworth
- Runcorn
- Sale
- Shepherd Bush
- South Harrow
- Southampton Bitterne Road
- Southhampton Shirley
- Southgate
- Strand
- Surbiton
- Syston
- Twickenham
- Upper Edmonton
- Walkden
- Wallasey
- Welling
- Wembley Preson Road
- West Wickham
- West Worthing
- Weybridge
- Wibsey
- Wickford
- Windsor
- Winton
- Wokingham