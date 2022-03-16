How following this simple Highway Code rule could save you £160 on fuel

By Alice Dear

Eager to save some money on fuel? Following the rules could be the answer to keeping your tank full for longer.

As the cost of living rises to record figures, people are assessing their spending habits and flagging areas where they can save money.

Not only are we in an energy bill crisis, but fuel prices are also currently rising at record rates, leaving millions of people across the UK anxious about their finances.

There are, however, ways that you can try and save some money during these hard times – especially for drivers.

One of these is by following a very simple Highway Code rule which, according to experts, could save you £160 on fuel a year.

People have been left shocked at the rising prices of fuel. Picture: Getty

The rule? Do not leave your car engine idling.

The experts at MotorEasy explain that letting your engine run while you're in traffic, dropping something off at a house or 'warming' your car up in the morning is "entirely unnecessary".

The founder and CEO of the leading car warranty company, Duncan McClure Fisher, told Wales Online: "[Engine idling] can be done first thing in the morning to ‘warm it up’ or when stuck in traffic.

"Even dropping off something at a friend’s house can see people leave the motor running instead of turning off the ignition.

“While this might seem very innocent, research has shown an idling engine can burn through 3-4p of fuel a minute."

Allowing your car to idle when in traffic is 'entirely unnecessary', according to experts. Picture: Getty

He went on: “If you are doing 10 minutes of warming up, five days a week, and spending another 30 minutes per week stuck in traffic – that adds up to a very handy £166 a year that’s being wasted."

As well as saving you money on fuel, not letting your engine idle will also save you from fines of up to £80.

As part of Rule 123 of the Highway Code, it states: "You must not leave a vehicle engine running unnecessarily while the vehicle is stationary on a public road. This is enforced under Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, with local authorities able to issue a fine of up to £80."

