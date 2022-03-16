How following this simple Highway Code rule could save you £160 on fuel

16 March 2022, 13:33 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 13:46

Breaking this driving habit could save you over £160 a year on fuel
Breaking this driving habit could save you over £160 a year on fuel. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Eager to save some money on fuel? Following the rules could be the answer to keeping your tank full for longer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the cost of living rises to record figures, people are assessing their spending habits and flagging areas where they can save money.

Not only are we in an energy bill crisis, but fuel prices are also currently rising at record rates, leaving millions of people across the UK anxious about their finances.

There are, however, ways that you can try and save some money during these hard times – especially for drivers.

Listen now on Global Player: Ukraine’s Hidden Voices with Amanda Holden, hear the untold stories of those caught in the conflict.

One of these is by following a very simple Highway Code rule which, according to experts, could save you £160 on fuel a year.

People have been left shocked at the rising prices of fuel
People have been left shocked at the rising prices of fuel. Picture: Getty

The rule? Do not leave your car engine idling.

The experts at MotorEasy explain that letting your engine run while you're in traffic, dropping something off at a house or 'warming' your car up in the morning is "entirely unnecessary".

The founder and CEO of the leading car warranty company, Duncan McClure Fisher, told Wales Online: "[Engine idling] can be done first thing in the morning to ‘warm it up’ or when stuck in traffic.

"Even dropping off something at a friend’s house can see people leave the motor running instead of turning off the ignition.

“While this might seem very innocent, research has shown an idling engine can burn through 3-4p of fuel a minute."

Allowing your car to idle when in traffic is 'entirely unnecessary', according to experts
Allowing your car to idle when in traffic is 'entirely unnecessary', according to experts. Picture: Getty

He went on: “If you are doing 10 minutes of warming up, five days a week, and spending another 30 minutes per week stuck in traffic – that adds up to a very handy £166 a year that’s being wasted."

As well as saving you money on fuel, not letting your engine idle will also save you from fines of up to £80.

As part of Rule 123 of the Highway Code, it states: "You must not leave a vehicle engine running unnecessarily while the vehicle is stationary on a public road. This is enforced under Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, with local authorities able to issue a fine of up to £80."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A list of the best Mother's Day spas

Mother's Day 2022: The best spa getaways you can treat her to
Parents are loving the message behind Disney Pixar's new film Turning Red

Parents applaud new film Turning Red for 'normalising' periods
The man has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

'I'm paying £30k for my sister's wedding - now my step-sister wants money for hers'
A list of sweet Mother's Day messages to include in your card

15 thoughtful quotes and messages to write in a Mother's Day card
What do you see?

Cat optical illusion could reveal if you're a pessimist or optimist

Trending on Heart

Josie and Phillip were in hysterics on This Morning

Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson in shock over 'world’s rudest logos' on This Morning

This Morning

Maisie Smith has reportedly bagged a brand-new TV role

Maisie Smith bags first TV role with Alison Hammond since leaving Eastenders

TV & Movies

Denise Van Outen has opened up about her relationships in a new interview

Denise Van Outen says 'I don't like to be taken advantage of' following Eddie Boxshall split

Celebrities

Billie Faiers has said someone slapped her three-year-old child

Billie Faiers’ fury as stranger smacks son Arthur, 3, after he kicked the back of her seat

Celebrities

Mark Labbett has been dropped from The Chase USA

Mark Labbett ‘gutted’ after being unexpectedly dropped from The Chase USA

TV & Movies

Paul Bradley starred in EastEnders

Who did Paul Bradley play in Eastenders and where is he now?

TV & Movies

Holly has pulled out of This Morning after testing positive for Covid

This Morning sign two new replacements for Holly Willoughby after she tests positive for Covid

TV & Movies

Loose Women is not on this week

Why is Loose Women not on today?

TV & Movies

Mike Soutar joined The Apprentice in 2011

The Apprentice: What is Mike Soutar's net worth and how did he make his money?

TV & Movies

Nadia Sawalha appeared in EastEnders

When was Nadia Sawalha in EastEnders and who did she play?

TV & Movies

Jackson Lonie has defended Olivia Frazer

Married at First Sight Australia's Jackson Lonie defends Olivia Frazer after backlash

TV & Movies

The Holding is running for four episodes

Holding episode guide: How many episodes are there of Graham Norton's drama?

TV & Movies

Holding was filmed across Ireland

Where was ITV's Holding filmed and is Duneen a real village? Locations across Ireland revealed

TV & Movies

The Mrs Doubtfire child stars reunited at an event in the US

Mrs Doubtfire child actors reunite 30 years on from the iconic film

TV & Movies

See the full cast of ITV's Holding

Holding cast: Who is in Graham Norton's new drama and where do you recognise them from?

TV & Movies