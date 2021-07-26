Best eyeshadow palettes for smoky, neutral, glitter and glam makeup looks

Best eyeshadow palettes for smoky, neutral, glitter and glam makeup looks. Picture: Amazon

Eyeshadow has had a bit of a revival in the past couple of years, with more and more makeup artists, YouTubers and beauty bloggers opting for subtle, colourful and glamorous shades to help elevate their looks.

Whether you're looking for vibrant colours or you're after an everyday look - here are some of the best eyeshadow palettes to buy right now.

1. Charlotte Tilbury - The Golden Goddess

Charlotte Tilbury - The Golden Goddess. Picture: Charlotte Tilbury

With warm golden and bronze shades, this eyeshadow palette from Charlotte Tilbury is subtle and sexy.

Price: £40.00

Buy here

2. Huda Beauty - Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Huda Beauty - Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette. Picture: Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty is renowned for its gorgeous eyeshadow range. Complete with eighteen shades, this ultra-durable, highly-pigmented palette is great for daytime or nighttime looks.

Price: £48.49

Buy here

3. NYX - Ultimate Eye Shadow Palette

NYX - Ultimate Eye Shadow Palette. Picture: NYX

This budget-friendly beauty brand is popular among makeup lovers, offering a wide range of base products, eye makeup and more. This particular palette comes with matte, metallic, satin and warm shades.

Price: £12.80

Buy here

4. Revolution - Shimmers and Matte Nudes Collection

Revolution - Shimmers and Matte Nudes Collection. Picture: Revolution

If you like options, this 32-shade eye palette is for you! From warm and neutral colours, to glamorous glittery shades - there's something for every mood!

Price: £9.99

Buy here

5. Pat McGrath - Mothership VIII Divine Rose

Pat McGrath - Mothership VIII Divine Rose. Picture: Pat McGrath

Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath has a whole range of eyeshadows to choose from, but this particular range of pinky, earthy tones is one of our all-time favourites.

Price: £120.00

Buy here

6. Barry M - Neon Brights Eyeshadow Palette

Barry M - Neon Brights Eyeshadow Palette. Picture: Barry M

If you're looking to inject a bit of colour into your look, these Barry M eyeshadows are just the trick.

Price: £5.00

Buy here

7. Benefit - Big Beautiful Eyes

Benefit - Big Beautiful Eyes. Picture: Benefit

For an elegant smoky eye look, this Benefit eyeshadow palette is subtle and elevates your party look.

Price: £40.74

Buy here