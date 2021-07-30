The best pouffes, footstools, ottomans and bean bags for 2021

On Air Now
Browse our guide on the best footstools, bean bags and pouffes below.
A handy and cost-effective solution, pouffes, footstools and bean bags add comfort, texture and colour to your interior design.
If you don't have much space and don't have room for an armchair or additional seating, they're great - especially if you have visitors.
Here are the best foot stools, ottomans and pouffes to buy for your home right now...
This vibrant foot stall will make a great statement in any room!
Price: £55.99
This elegant pouffe from Made is comfortable and compact - and comes in a range of colours.
Price: £55.00
This neutral-coloured foot stool from Dunelm is made from faux wool and comes with storage.
Price: £79.00
Regardless of whether you have the matching sofa, this seat module comes with plentiful storage room and is finished with natural-coloured material, meaning it can easily work with your living room furniture.
Price: £150.00
If you've got more space and you're after a modern, minimalist vibe, this pouffe from MADE is ideal.
Price: £229.00
Whether you're looking for a comfy seat for your living room, support while playing video games, or it's for your children's bedroom, this bean bag is a great solution.
Price: £22.99