The best pouffes, footstools, ottomans and bean bags for 2021. Picture: Mixed

A handy and cost-effective solution, pouffes, footstools and bean bags add comfort, texture and colour to your interior design.

If you don't have much space and don't have room for an armchair or additional seating, they're great - especially if you have visitors.

Here are the best foot stools, ottomans and pouffes to buy for your home right now...

1. INMOZATA - Orange pumpkin ottoman

INMOZATA - Orange pumpkin ottoman. Picture: INMOZATA

This vibrant foot stall will make a great statement in any room!

Price: £55.99

2. MADE.com - Volta pouffe

MADE.com - Volta pouffe. Picture: MADE

This elegant pouffe from Made is comfortable and compact - and comes in a range of colours.

Price: £55.00

3. Dunelm - Oswald faux wool round footstool

Dunelm - Oswald faux wool round storage foot stool. Picture: Dunelm

This neutral-coloured foot stool from Dunelm is made from faux wool and comes with storage.

Price: £79.00

4. IKEA - Vallentuna seat module

IKEA - Vallentuna seat module. Picture: IKEA

Regardless of whether you have the matching sofa, this seat module comes with plentiful storage room and is finished with natural-coloured material, meaning it can easily work with your living room furniture.

Price: £150.00

5. MADE.com - Kooper storage pouffe

MADE.com - Kooper storage pouffe. Picture: MADE

If you've got more space and you're after a modern, minimalist vibe, this pouffe from MADE is ideal.

Price: £229.00

6. No Filler - Bean bag chair sofa

No Filler - Bean bag chair sofa. Picture: No Filler

Whether you're looking for a comfy seat for your living room, support while playing video games, or it's for your children's bedroom, this bean bag is a great solution.

Price: £22.99

