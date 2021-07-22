Best mattresses 2021: The top memory foam, orthopaedic and spring mattresses to buy

Whether you're looking for a spring mattress, a memory foam design or something that offers orthopaedic support - we've got you covered.

There's no denying that a good night's sleep can make a world of difference.

And while external issues - be it the weather, your surroundings and noise levels - certainly play a part, your bedding and mattress are big contributing factors.

So, if you are looking to buy a new mattress to improve your sleep, check out our hand-selected guide to the best mattresses below.

1. Emma Mattress

Description: This hybrid bundle not only consists of a double mattress, but also two pillows. Made in the UK, Emma Mattresses undergo strict testing to ensure safety and high standards. They also come with a 200 day trial period.

Price: £615.55

2. Casper Mattress

Description: The wave hybrid mattress by Casper has an impressive rating from customers and comes with gel pods ergonomically-designed to support your spine. It also has AirScape cooling technology to help prevent overheating throughout the night.

Price: £1,306.55

3. Simba Mattress

Description: This Simba comfort zoned foam mattress is budget-friendly and super soft. It also has a breathable sleep surface and a cooling comfort layer that moulds to your body.

Price: £445.00

4. Silentnight Mattress

Description: This pillow top mattress by Silentnight is firm, yet soft, and comes with the brand's Mira coil zone spring technology. It's also hypoallergenic and tried and tested for your safety.

Price: £285.00

5. John Lewis Mattress

Description: If you tend to overheat while you sleep, this mattress is the perfect solution. It's part of John Lewis' Climate Collection and comes with specially-designed features to help keep you cool.

Price: £639.20

6. Ikea Mattress

Description: This Ikea medium-firm spring mattress is friendly on the wallet and offers support and comfort.

Price: £129.00

