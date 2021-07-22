Best mattresses 2021: The top memory foam, orthopaedic and spring mattresses to buy

22 July 2021, 10:19

Best mattresses 2021: The top memory foam, orthopaedic and spring mattresses to buy
Best mattresses 2021: The top memory foam, orthopaedic and spring mattresses to buy. Picture: Ikea / Simba / John Lewis

Whether you're looking for a spring mattress, a memory foam design or something that offers orthopaedic support - we've got you covered.

There's no denying that a good night's sleep can make a world of difference.

And while external issues - be it the weather, your surroundings and noise levels - certainly play a part, your bedding and mattress are big contributing factors.

READ MORE: Best bedding 2021: From The White Company to Dunelm and John Lewis

So, if you are looking to buy a new mattress to improve your sleep, check out our hand-selected guide to the best mattresses below.

Emma Hybrid Bundle - Mattress & Pillows
Emma Hybrid Bundle - Mattress & Pillows. Picture: Emma Mattress

1. Emma Mattress

Description: This hybrid bundle not only consists of a double mattress, but also two pillows. Made in the UK, Emma Mattresses undergo strict testing to ensure safety and high standards. They also come with a 200 day trial period.

Price: £615.55

Buy here

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress. Picture: Casper

2. Casper Mattress

Description: The wave hybrid mattress by Casper has an impressive rating from customers and comes with gel pods ergonomically-designed to support your spine. It also has AirScape cooling technology to help prevent overheating throughout the night.

Price: £1,306.55

Buy here

Simba Comfort Zoned Foam Mattress
Simba Comfort Zoned Foam Mattress. Picture: Simba

3. Simba Mattress

Description: This Simba comfort zoned foam mattress is budget-friendly and super soft. It also has a breathable sleep surface and a cooling comfort layer that moulds to your body.

Price: £445.00

Buy here

These are the best cooling fans and air conditioner units to buy this summer

Silentnight Pillowtop Mattress
Silentnight Pillowtop Mattress. Picture: Silentnight

4. Silentnight Mattress

Description: This pillow top mattress by Silentnight is firm, yet soft, and comes with the brand's Mira coil zone spring technology. It's also hypoallergenic and tried and tested for your safety.

Price: £285.00

Buy here

John Lewis Climate Collection Mattress
John Lewis Climate Collection Mattress. Picture: John Lewis

5. John Lewis Mattress

Description: If you tend to overheat while you sleep, this mattress is the perfect solution. It's part of John Lewis' Climate Collection and comes with specially-designed features to help keep you cool.

Price: £639.20

Buy here

Ikea Sprung Mattress
Ikea Sprung Mattress. Picture: Ikea

6. Ikea Mattress

Description: This Ikea medium-firm spring mattress is friendly on the wallet and offers support and comfort.

Price: £129.00

Buy here

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A wedding guest has been shamed after wearing a white dress

Wedding guest divides opinion by wearing floor-length white dress to friends' big day
A simple trick could help you sleep better in the hot weather (stock images)

The two-second fan trick that could help you sleep during the heatwave
The best lidos across the UK

The UK's top 10 secret lidos: Gorgeous outdoor swimming pools open to the public

Travel

Can you spot the snake?

Can you spot the snake hidden in this patch of trees?

Tesco are doing their bit to help keep dogs safe in the hot weather

Tesco staff patrolling car parks for dogs left in hot cars as heatwave continues

Trending on Heart

Find out what Beaver from Sexy Beasts really looks like

Who is James from Sexy Beasts? Here's what he looks like without the Beaver prosthetics

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson's reality show has been confirmed for a second series

Jeremy Clarkson's Farm season 2 confirmed with filming already underway

TV & Movies

Here's what Emma from Sexy Beasts looks like

Who is Emma from Sexy Beasts? Here's what she looks like without prosthetics

TV & Movies

The Morning Show is returning for a second season

Everything you need to know about season 2 of The Morning Show

TV & Movies

Jamie Oliver was interrupted by a storm while filming his Christmas special

Video shows shock moment Jamie Oliver's film set is battered by hail storm

Celebrities

Tyler Cruickshank has entered the Love Island villa

Who is Love Island's Tyler Cruickshank? Age, Career and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies