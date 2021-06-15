Father's Day alcohol and food gifts: From whisky and cocktail kits, to red wine and cheese

We've got some brilliant boozy and foodie gift ideas for Father's Day. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

Father's Day is on Sunday June 20 - and there is still time to get your dad a delicious gift delivered in time for the special day...

Ezra Brooks Straight Rye Whiskey

This is delicious served over ice. Picture: Ezra Whiskey

Ezra Brooks Straight Rye Whiskey is the ideal choice for easy-sipping, everyday enjoyment.

This smooth and mellow whiskey has hints of chocolate, leather, vanilla and spicy grains balanced by slightly sweet and oaky tones.

Where to buy: Amazon, £29.78

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon

This bold red goes well with meat like steak and burgers. Picture: Dark Horse

This is a bold red wine with notes of plum, a hint of oak, and a smooth finish.

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon pairs exceptionally well with gourmet grilled steak as it does with homemade burgers smothered in melted cheese - perfect for a Father's Day BBQ.

Where to buy: Morrisons, £8.50

Read now: Brilliant books to give dad for Father's Day 2021

Cazcabel Reposado Tequila

Cazcabel Tequila is aged for between 9 and 11 months. Picture: Cazcabel

Cazcabel Reposado is rested in American oak barrels for a minimum of 9 months and balances the beautiful, clean and earthy agave flavour of the double distilled Blanco with the complex and subtle aromas of toasted Oak.

It is best enjoyed on the rocks or, but can also be used to make a delicious twist on a Negroni.

Where to buy: Amazon, £26.44

Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky

This is an award-winning Single Malt Whisky. Picture: Cotswolds Distillery

Using malt grown in the Cotswolds, this rich and fruity Single Malt is matured in ex-Bourbon barrels and specially reconditioned and re-charred red wine casks.

Where to buy: Laithwaites, £39

Old Pulteney

Treat your dad to chocolates and scotch. Picture: Old Pulteney

Designed to transport recipients to Old Pulteney’s hometown in Wick, which is perched on the edge of Scotland’s most northerly shores, the gift box includes a 250g box of 22 Guylian chocolates alongside a bottle of Old Pulteney 12 Years Old.

Where to buy: Chocbox, £30

A Very English Father’s Day Selection from Paxton & Whitfield

Imagine dad's delight at getting a whole truckle of cheddar! Picture: Paxton & Whitfield

A feast of fine English red wine, cheese and chocolates to celebrate Father’s Day.

Featuring a whole clothbound Quickes Cheddar Truckle (1.8kg), Paxton & Whitfield Biscuits for Cheese selection box (250g), a bottle of Ravens Hill English Red Wine (750ml) and Charbonnel et Walker Union Jack chocolates.

It comes beautifully presented in a large Paxton & Whitfield gift box, meaning no wrapping for you!

Where to buy: Paxton and Whitfield, £85 (includes delivery in the UK)

Craft Beer Giant Bundle

This haul of Beavertown goodies will keep dad busy for a while. Picture: Beavertown Brewery

A selection of some zingy craft beers and matching graphic tumbler beer glasses, with some extra sweet bits of merchandise.

This super brand lover kit includes:

6 Neck Oil - Session IPA

6 Gamma Ray - American Pale Ale

6 Lupuloid - IPA

6 Bloody 'Ell - Bloody Orange IPA

6 Nanobot - Super Session IPA

1 Neck Oil Tumbler

1 Gamma Ray Tumbler

1 Gamma Ray Tumbler 1 Lupuloid Tumbler

1 Nanobot Tumbler

1 Bloody 'Ell Tumbler

1 Beavertown Logo Beanie

1 Tote Bag

1 Skull Pin

1 Beavertown Skull Socks in Black

Where to buy: Beavertown Brewery, £100

Baking subscription

The cheese and garlic tear and share bread is so fun and easy to make - and it tastes divine! Picture: BakedIn Bread Baking Club

Get dad unleashing his inner Paul Hollywood with a subscription or one-off box from BakedIn Bread Baking Club.

He will receive a surprise letterbox-friendly bread baking kit every month, learning new techniques and improving his bread baking prowess with delicious recipes like Honey Wheat Baguettes or Garlic & Rosemary Focaccia.

Each kit contains a simple step-by-step recipe card and all the dry ingredients perfectly weighed out - all he needs is a pan, water, salt... and a bit of patience!

Prices start from £7.50 per month - buy a 3/6/12 month subscription for just £30/£49/£90, or buy your dad an individual box for just £8.00.

Where to buy: Bakedin Bread Baking Club, prices and subscriptions vary

Ultimate Chutney and Cheese Wheel

Eight chutneys and eight cheeses - what could be better? Picture: The Cherry Tree

This bundle deal includes two mixed boxes, one with eight of The Cherry Tree's favourite and most popular chutneys, and the other with a selection of eight flavours of delicious artisanal cheddars.

How to mix and match them is up to dad!

Caramelised Onion Marmalade

Cheeseboard Chutney

Hot Garlic Pickle

Kashmiri Chutney

Mango & Ginger with Toasted Cumin Seeds Chutney

Real Ale Chutney

Spicy Tomato & Caramelised Onion Chutney

Chilli Jam

Where to buy: The Cherry Tree, £30