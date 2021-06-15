Father's Day alcohol and food gifts: From whisky and cocktail kits, to red wine and cheese
15 June 2021, 15:56 | Updated: 15 June 2021, 16:39
Father's Day is on Sunday June 20 - and there is still time to get your dad a delicious gift delivered in time for the special day...
Ezra Brooks Straight Rye Whiskey
Ezra Brooks Straight Rye Whiskey is the ideal choice for easy-sipping, everyday enjoyment.
This smooth and mellow whiskey has hints of chocolate, leather, vanilla and spicy grains balanced by slightly sweet and oaky tones.
Where to buy: Amazon, £29.78
Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon
This is a bold red wine with notes of plum, a hint of oak, and a smooth finish.
Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon pairs exceptionally well with gourmet grilled steak as it does with homemade burgers smothered in melted cheese - perfect for a Father's Day BBQ.
Where to buy: Morrisons, £8.50
Read now: Brilliant books to give dad for Father's Day 2021
Cazcabel Reposado Tequila
Cazcabel Reposado is rested in American oak barrels for a minimum of 9 months and balances the beautiful, clean and earthy agave flavour of the double distilled Blanco with the complex and subtle aromas of toasted Oak.
It is best enjoyed on the rocks or, but can also be used to make a delicious twist on a Negroni.
Where to buy: Amazon, £26.44
Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky
Using malt grown in the Cotswolds, this rich and fruity Single Malt is matured in ex-Bourbon barrels and specially reconditioned and re-charred red wine casks.
Where to buy: Laithwaites, £39
Old Pulteney
Designed to transport recipients to Old Pulteney’s hometown in Wick, which is perched on the edge of Scotland’s most northerly shores, the gift box includes a 250g box of 22 Guylian chocolates alongside a bottle of Old Pulteney 12 Years Old.
Where to buy: Chocbox, £30
A Very English Father’s Day Selection from Paxton & Whitfield
A feast of fine English red wine, cheese and chocolates to celebrate Father’s Day.
Featuring a whole clothbound Quickes Cheddar Truckle (1.8kg), Paxton & Whitfield Biscuits for Cheese selection box (250g), a bottle of Ravens Hill English Red Wine (750ml) and Charbonnel et Walker Union Jack chocolates.
It comes beautifully presented in a large Paxton & Whitfield gift box, meaning no wrapping for you!
Where to buy: Paxton and Whitfield, £85 (includes delivery in the UK)
Craft Beer Giant Bundle
A selection of some zingy craft beers and matching graphic tumbler beer glasses, with some extra sweet bits of merchandise.
This super brand lover kit includes:
- 6 Neck Oil - Session IPA
- 6 Gamma Ray - American Pale Ale
- 6 Lupuloid - IPA
- 6 Bloody 'Ell - Bloody Orange IPA
- 6 Nanobot - Super Session IPA
- 1 Neck Oil Tumbler
1 Gamma Ray Tumbler
- 1 Lupuloid Tumbler
- 1 Nanobot Tumbler
- 1 Bloody 'Ell Tumbler
- 1 Beavertown Logo Beanie
- 1 Tote Bag
- 1 Skull Pin
- 1 Beavertown Skull Socks in Black
Where to buy: Beavertown Brewery, £100
Baking subscription
Get dad unleashing his inner Paul Hollywood with a subscription or one-off box from BakedIn Bread Baking Club.
He will receive a surprise letterbox-friendly bread baking kit every month, learning new techniques and improving his bread baking prowess with delicious recipes like Honey Wheat Baguettes or Garlic & Rosemary Focaccia.
Each kit contains a simple step-by-step recipe card and all the dry ingredients perfectly weighed out - all he needs is a pan, water, salt... and a bit of patience!
Prices start from £7.50 per month - buy a 3/6/12 month subscription for just £30/£49/£90, or buy your dad an individual box for just £8.00.
Where to buy: Bakedin Bread Baking Club, prices and subscriptions vary
Ultimate Chutney and Cheese Wheel
This bundle deal includes two mixed boxes, one with eight of The Cherry Tree's favourite and most popular chutneys, and the other with a selection of eight flavours of delicious artisanal cheddars.
How to mix and match them is up to dad!
- Caramelised Onion Marmalade
- Cheeseboard Chutney
- Hot Garlic Pickle
- Kashmiri Chutney
- Mango & Ginger with Toasted Cumin Seeds Chutney
- Real Ale Chutney
- Spicy Tomato & Caramelised Onion Chutney
- Chilli Jam
Where to buy: The Cherry Tree, £30