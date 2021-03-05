Cleaning expert reveals how your shower head could be making you more dirty

5 March 2021, 15:16

Turns out your shower head might be harbouring a lot of bacteria... (stock images)
Turns out your shower head might be harbouring a lot of bacteria... (stock images). Picture: Getty

A professional cleaner has revealed that many of us are guilty of neglecting to clean our shower heads.

It might be time to finally stop putting off that big bathroom deep clean, because one cleaning expert has claimed that shower heads can be full of bacteria.

Read more: Woman cleans her dryer for the first time in 25 years and is shocked by results

Heather Barrigan, cleaning expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk, said that there are a number of hazards that often go unnoticed at home - and shower heads are one of them.

She said, according to The Sun: "Unlike dirty bathtubs, shower heads do not readily show you just how filthy they are. Mineral deposits, harmful bacteria and organic matter can build up over time, which will then be in the water you shower in.

When was the last time you cleaned your shower head? (stock image)
When was the last time you cleaned your shower head? (stock image). Picture: Getty

"As well as clogging your shower, this can also cause eye and ear infections, scalp infection and digestive conditions."

Luckily, there are ways you can easily combat this - and she suggests paying a little more attention to the shower head when cleaning.

Read more: Man realises 'dad' in family WhatsApp group is actually random stranger

She also recommends running the shower for a couple of minutes before getting in, so any extra bacteria will wash away.

It's advised to run your shower for a couple of minutes to wash away bacteria (stock image)
It's advised to run your shower for a couple of minutes to wash away bacteria (stock image). Picture: Getty

Shower heads should be cleaned regularly, and soaking it in white vinegar for 30 minutes is a good way to do this.

Heather also warned against sharing a towel with other people, saying: "If the towel is warm and wet, this is the perfect condition for bacteria and infections to grow, which may cause illness to arise.

"As towels have the ability to retain moisture, these viruses, bacteria and fungi could continue harbouring for days."

