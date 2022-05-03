You could have a 'special' 50p coin in your wallet worth £150

3 May 2022, 11:41

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

It could be worth checking if you have one of these rare 50p coins lying around in your house.

A ‘special’ 50p coin has sold for a whopping £150 on eBay, and there are thousands more in circulation.

A total of nine offers were made on the valuable collectors item, with the eventual sale price jumping up considerably from an initial 99p.

Experts at the website Coin Hunter estimate the average price range for the Kew Gardens 50p at between £150.89 and £161.50.

Some coins have been sold for up to £200 in the past.

The coin was released in 2009 to mark 250 years since Kew Gardens opened in 1759, with the Royal Mint estimating around 210,000 were made at the time.

If you were looking for the coin in your loose change, it features the famous Chinese Pagoda at the Royal Botanic Garden which was created by Christopher Le Brun RA.

You then need to check the date on it as the Royal Mint reissued a batch of the coins in 2019 to celebrate 50 years of the 50p.

The 2019 version has a different effigy of The Queen and this version doesn’t tend to sell for as much.

These ones can sell for between £70 and £80 on eBay.

According to the Royal Mint, the 50p coin is considered to be the most collectable in Britain.

Some other valuable 50ps include the alternative Olympic swimming 50p which was released in 2011 to celebrate the 2012 London Olympics.

This coin was minted alongside 28 other coins ahead of the 2012 London Olympics.

Before the final version was put into circulation, an unknown number of alternative design coins were released.

Philip Mussell of Coin News magazine told the Daily Mail that it could be worth between £750 and £900.

Another 2012 sporting collectible, the Blue Peter Olympic 50p, was drawn by a child who won a Blue Peter competition.

It features someone doing the high jump and there are 19,751 of these coins in circulation.

Some have sold for as much as £230.

