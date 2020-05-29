Couples go wild for pillow that stops your arm going numb while spooning

The Coodle could be a game-changer for cuddle-loving couples. Picture: Coodle

A pillow that stops your arm going dead while cuddling is a real game-changer for couples.

Everyone loves spooning with their partner, but trying to do so without getting pins and needles down one arm is a challenge many are familiar with.

Luckily for cuddle-loving couples, there's a new pillow - the 'Coodle' that enables you to spoon without this hassle.

The Coodle has an arched shape, meaning you can put your arm underneath it and prevent it from getting squashed.

Its makers said: "Use it while you side sleep or spoon with your partner.

"Prop your head up with a Coodle while watching TV or using your electronic device."

The pillow was created in the US, and costs $65 (£50.54).

Detailing how the idea came to the creators, the website states: "The idea came to him after his girlfriend was lying on his arm while watching tv.

"He cut foam and bent plastic in his oven until he came up with a tunnel shaped pillow.

"He named it the 'Coodle'."

Coodle's Instagram page is packed with praise from customers, with one writing: "love my Coodle ‼️. It really takes the pressure off my arm".

Another added: "love this pillow".

Click here to buy the Coodle online.

