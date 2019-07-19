This is why you need to go on a Caorunn Gin tasting tour in the Scottish Highlands

Everything you need to know about this Caorunn Gin tour. Picture: Balmenach Distillery

By Naomi Bartram

Caorunn Gin is celebrating their 10-year-anniversary this year.

Everyone knows there's nothing better than kicking back and relaxing with a cold G&T on a sunny day.

But how do you fancy learning about your favourite tipple, all while taking in glorious countryside views of the Scottish Highlands?

The Balmenach Distillery has got you covered with their Caorunn Gin tour, including a taste test of the famous Scottish spirit which is celebrating it's 10th anniversary this year. Here’s why you should book your tickets ASAP!

You’ll learn something new

If you’re a true gin fanatic, you’ll be in your element learning about the extensive history of Balmenach Distillery.

It was actually one of the first distilleries in Scotland to be licensed in the production of Scotch whisky all the way back in 1824, so it’s been open for more than three centuries.

When it comes to it’s gin production, you’ll find out all about the intricate process of how it’s made in the world’s only working Copper Berry Chamber.

Gin Master, Simon Buley will teach you all about the process of making gin. Picture: Balmenach Distillery

The gin is totally unique

Handcrafted by Gin Master Simon Buley, it’s distinctive taste is created by five locally-foraged botanicals.

Locally grown dandelion, heather, coul blush apple, bog myrtle and rowan berry make up the gin's distinctive dry taste.

And you’ll definitely get your fair share, as guests on the tour will enjoy deconstructed nosing and tasting sessions.

After trying it neat, you’ll then be treated to a classic Caorunn and tonic with a slice of red apple.

Even better, to celebrate Caorunn’s 10th birthday, they’ve introduced two new gins to their collection. The ‘Strength bottle’ has a bold 54% abv, while a raspberry alternative adds a fruity taste to their traditional spirit.

It’s a great excuse to get away from your hectic life

Located in the Speyside region, Balmenach Distillery is surrounded by the stunning landscapes of the Scottish Highlands.

A far cry from the bustling towns and cities of Britain, the rugged hills settle themselves in the heart of Cairngorm National Park - the biggest national park in the UK.

The Distillery is set in the beautiful Scottish Highlands. Picture: Balmenach Distillery

And if you’re a fan of wildlife, it’s also home to golden eagles, mountain hairs and those famous Highland cows.

The word ‘relaxed’ doesn’t even come close to how you’ll feel looking out at the impossibly green hills of Inverness with a cold G&T.

There are stunning places to stay for the weekend

Why not make a whole weekend of your gin tour and stay in the luxury Muckrach country house hotel situated just a short ten minute drive away from the Distillery itself.

The 16 bedroom luxury house used to be a Victorian shooting lodge so it’s packed full of bold colours and decadent chandeliers - and some rooms are dog-friendly, so even your pooch can enjoy a trip to the countryside.

Situated less than an hour away from Inverness airport, it also features its own self-contained cottage complete with a large kitchen and three luxurious bedrooms surrounded by views of the 10 acres of pastureland nearby.

Handcrafted in small batches at Balmenach Distillery in the Scottish Highlands, Caorunn Gin is celebrating their 10-year-anniversary this year. To find out more visit: caorunngin.com.