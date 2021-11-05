Passengers offer advice after man pokes bare feet under airline seat

A passenger has shared a photo of someone else's photo. Picture: Getty Imaes/Reddit

A woman has gone viral after she shared a photo of a man's feet poking out from beneath her plane seat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A passenger has caused a debate online after they shared a photo of a man’s toes under their chair.

Posted on Reddit, the picture sees a stranger's bare feet poking from beneath their seat along with the caption: "The joys of international travel".

Unsurprisingly, the post has received thousands of comments, with many calling it ‘disgusting’ that they would take their socks off on public transport.

A woman shared this photo on Reddit. Picture: Reddit

"Yeah I would casually accidentally step on their foot,” one person wrote, while another said: "Honestly I would just be like 'get your feet out of my space, that is so rude,' I really don't think I could tolerate that."

Someone else wrote: “This is nasty and I don't know how anyone could think this is acceptable unless they're socially inept.:

While a fourth added: “‘Accidentally’ spill a drink down there”.

But this man isn’t the only person making themselves at home on a flight, as a video went viral earlier in the year when another flyer was spotted picking dead skin off their feet.

The post, shared on Instagram account Passenger Shaming, sees the anonymous passenger with their shoes off while resting their bare feet on the tray table in front.

They were then caught peeling dead skin off the bottom of their foot, before the cameraman zoomed in to see the flap of skin hanging from a blister on their heel.

The clip has already racked up more than 1.5k comments, with social media users struggling to keep their dinner down while watching it.

“I'd have to say something! That's disgusting! 🤢,” said one, while another commented: “That's just wrong!”

“What the? I gagged when I watched that 🤢”, slammed a third, while a fourth added: “🤢🤢🤢🤢 🗣 KEEP YOUR FEET IN YOUR SHOES IN PUBLIC!!”

Would this piss you off? pic.twitter.com/79Xlz0stcK — Anthony 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@Antman0528) October 20, 2021

In other unusual travelling news, another passenger on a flight left people shocked after she draped her long hair along the back of her seat.

The moment was shared on Twitter by Anthony, from the US, who asked his followers "Would this p*** you off?".

One person commented on the picture: "I would politely ask her to stay in the space that she paid for and keep her hair out of the space I’m eating and drinking in.

"If that didn’t work I’d be very tempted to get the messiest food and drink on the trolley and accidentally dip her hair in it."