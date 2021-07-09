Six gorgeous UK vineyards perfect for staycations and wine-lovers to visit

British wine is delicious and right on our doorstep. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Gritt

No need to travel to Europe, California, South America, or Australia if you want a classy day out at a vineyard...

A cold glass of wine, or opening a bottle of bubbles with pals on a hot day is definitely one of our favourite summer treats.

But did you know that you don't need to travel across the world to see where your preferred tipple get made?

There are vineyards all over England and Wales, producing award-winning wines, ciders and more.

The team at holidaycottages.co.uk compiled a list of six of the best ones to visit, and they're located from Cornwall to Yorkshire - and everywhere in between!

So if you fancy a day out, or you're looking for an activity near where you're visiting, or just want to plan a true wine-lover's UK break, these vineyards need to be on your radar...

Chapel Down Vineyard, Kent

You can visit the vineyard for a tour or a meal. Picture: Alamy

Chapel Down is the world’s leading English winemaker, but as well as rose, white and sparkling wines, the vineyard also produces gin, vodka beer and cider.

Located at the edge of The Weald in Tenterden, the vines grow on the same chalky soil as the famous Champagne region in France, which is what helps to make them so vibrant and delicious.

You can visit Chapel Down and enjoy experiences including guided tours, wine tastings and masterclasses, or book in for lunch at The Swan restaurant.

They also work with local hotels to create packages for people wanting to stay a bit longer in this gorgeous corner of the 'Garden of England'.

Camel Valley, Cornwall

Camel Valley is the only English vineyard to carry a Royal warrant. Picture: Alamy

Situated on Cornwall’s famous Camel Trail, Camel Valley near Bodmin is the only vineyard in the UK to hold a Royal Warrant.

This tranquil vineyard produces sparkling, rose and white wines, with the sunny Cornish weather providing ideal growing conditions.

It's a great place to visit, with a shop packed full of its delicious Prince Charles-approved wines, plus tours of the vineyard and tasting sessions with experts.

Nyetimber, West Sussex

This wonderful English vineyard has been producing wine for over 30 years. Picture: Alamy

Nyetimber has been producing award-winning sparkling wines for over thirty years, with their vineyards spread across Hampshire, Kent, and West Sussex.

It's possible to visit their beautiful vineyard in West Chiltington on one of their open days and sample the fruits of their labour - you won't be disappointed!

Llanerch Vineyard, Wales

Have you tried Welsh wine? Picture: Alamy

This is the largest and oldest premier vineyard in Wales.

Llanerch Vineyard is set among 20 acres of beautiful Glamorgan countryside and produce five different varieties of rose, sparkling and white wines in their Cariad wine brand.

You can visit the vineyard for tours and tastings, a perfect excursion if you're in Wales for a staycation.

Ryedale Vineyard, York

This secret vineyard is close to Scarborough. Picture: Alamy

Ryedale Vineyard is hidden away at the foot of the Yorkshire Wolds, just 30 minutes’ drive from York and under an hour’s drive from Scarborough.

Located just 6 miles from Malton - which is known as the Food Capital of North Yorkshire - there are guided tours, tasting sessions, and you can even stay on site.

It is the most northern vineyard in the UK, and produces sparkling, red and white wines, and ciders.

Rathfinny, Sussex

An aerial view of the wine estate in the Sussex South Downs. Picture: Alamy

Located in the gorgeous Sussex South Downs, Rathfinny produces a variety of sparkling wines and offers year-round tours of their vineyard to wine enthusiasts!

The winery produces wines with the traditional in-bottle fermentation method commonly used by Champagne makers in France.