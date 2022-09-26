Lucky UK ticketholder comes forward to claim £171m EuroMillions jackpot

26 September 2022, 11:14

A lucky person has claimed £171million from the EuroMillions jackpot
A lucky person has claimed £171million from the EuroMillions jackpot. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

A single ticketholder in the UK has claimed a whopping £171m EuroMillions jackpot.

Huge congratulations are in order as a single UK ticketholder has come forward to claim the £171m jackpot in Friday's EuroMillions draw.

One lucky person - who is yet to come out publicly - scooped the £171,815,297.80 prize which is now the third biggest National Lottery win ever.

After banking the huge cheque, they will be made instantly richer than singer Harry Styles, who is worth an estimated £100m, and Adele, worth an estimated £150m.

A lucky person has won over £170million
A lucky person has won over £170million. Picture: Alamy

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "What an amazing year for UK EuroMillions players.

"We are delighted to have received a claim for the third biggest ever win and look forward to supporting the ticket-holder and helping them to start to enjoy their truly life-changing win."

The EuroMillions winning numbers were: 14, 15, 22, 35, 48 and the Lucky Stars were: 3, 8.

Meanwhile, only 16 other people in the UK have won a jackpot worth more than £100 million from the EuroMillions prize draw.

The lottery winner has chosen to stay anonymous
The lottery winner has chosen to stay anonymous. Picture: Alamy

The biggest ever win was back in July which was a whopping £195 million, with the winner choosing to remain anonymous.

There was also a £109 million jackpot in February 4, a £54 million jackpot win in the draw on June 10 and £110m win on 2 September.

All of these winners chose to keep their fortune under wraps.

Back in May, Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucestershire chose to go public after they took home an unbelievable £184 million.

Recalling the moment he found out about the win, Joe said: "I looked it up and saw we’d won. I saw how much and I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t go back to sleep,

''I didn’t want to wake Jess up so I just laid there for what seemed like forever. I spent some time searching for property with no budget limit, which was a novelty!”

