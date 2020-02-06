UK weather: Britain to be hit by heavy snow as Met Office issues ‘severe’ warning ahead of Storm Ciara

Heavy snow is forecast in the UK. Picture: Getty Images/Met Office

The Met Office has revealed there could be a huge flurry of snow heading for the UK this weekend.

It’s time to get your wooly hats and scarves out, as Britain could be seeing even more snow.

The Met Office has put out an alert for wind and snow in Scotland and Northern Ireland as Storm Ciara sweeps across the countries over the weekend.

In the wake of the storm, there’s a yellow alert for 'heavy' snow in the north on Monday and Tuesday.

Along with the white stuff, we could also see 80mph winds, torrential rain and giant waves.

It states: "Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and at first on Tuesday.

Britain could be hit by snow again. Picture: Getty Images

"Snow showers will mainly be over high ground. Slight accumulations of 1 to 3 cm above 150 metres and 5-10 cm above 300 metres.

Read More: Animal rights group PETA want people to stop calling animals 'pets' because it’s 'derogatory’

"Strong winds, gusting 50-60 mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying snow.

"Frequent lightning strikes are also possible, perhaps leading to interruptions to power supplies."

The Met Office has also alerted people of high winds in the North and Scotland on Saturday, with the warning extending over the whole country by Sunday.

Read More: Victoria Beckham's £180 serum is almost identical to £10 Nivea product

And with the alerts running from midnight to 12pm on Monday and Tuesday in Scotland, residents have been told to expect blackouts and travel delays.

Seaside areas could even see 38ft waves off some coasts.

A statement from the Met Office says: "Over the weekend wind gusts will widely reach 50-60 mph across many inland areas, with gusts of 80 mph or higher in coastal areas and exposed locations.

"Warnings for strong winds and snow are also in place for north-western areas on Monday and Tuesday.

"Storm Ciara is expected to bring a range of impacts, including delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves.

"In the wake of Storm Ciara, it’ll remain unsettled and very windy across the UK and it’ll turn colder with wintry showers and ice an additional hazard, as we head into the new week."