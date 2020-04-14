UK weather: Britain to heat up with temperatures reaching 20C after -4C cold blast

The UK is set for more sunny weather. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office has said temperatures will rise again by the end of the week.

After a gloriously sunny Bank Holiday weekend, temperatures have taken a nosedive at the start of this week, with cooler air sweeping across the UK.

On Monday night, a widespread frost hit most of Britain, with some northern and western areas even seeing a very chilly night of -2C, while rural areas dropped to -4C.

However, it’s good news for the next few days as those cold spells are set to clear, replaced by even more sunshine from Tuesday.

Today, the forecast will stay between a modest 12 and 15C, before they rise later this week.

#TuesdayMorning will be cold but sunny for most of the UK. Parts of East Anglia, southeast England and the very far north of Scotland will see cloudier skies pic.twitter.com/suHgWhjmOS — Met Office (@metoffice) April 13, 2020

On Wednesday, the skies will be bright and clear, with the mercury between 18 and 19C, while South East England and London could see 20C on Thursday and Friday.

In northern and eastern areas, it will be slightly cooler, but things should stay bright and sunny.

South-west England and southern Wales may be hit by light showers.

Emma Salter, forecaster for the Met Office, told the Express: “From Monday onwards, there’ll be a cooler area of high pressure, generally fine and dry but certainly much cooler than it has been with top temperatures on Monday for central London expected to reach just 13C.

“On Thursday, there will be a band of rain sweeping up, affecting southern parts of the UK. It will be warmer across the country, with temperatures back up to the low 20s.”

Netweather Forecaster Jo Farrow added: “For Tuesday the high slips further south so there will be a westerly breeze for Northern Ireland and Scotland and a lift of the cool feel for NE Britain which has at times had quite a chill with the flow off the sea.

“After the abrupt change in temperature, there will be more warm sunshine and temperatures lifting into the high teens, low twenties from mid-week onwards for many but not all of the UK."

This comes after the mercury hit 26C in some places on Good Friday, which made it officially the hottest day of the year so far.

On Sunday, temperatures also peaked at 25C in Kew Gardens, just shy of the 25.3C Easter Sunday record set in Solent, Hampshire, on April 24 2011.

