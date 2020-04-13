Primary school films adorable video thanking the NHS during the coronavirus crisis

The pupils at Danesfield School have thanked NHS workers online. Picture: YouTube / Danesfield School

The children at Danesfield School in Marlow have shown their support to medical staff with this sweet film.

Children at a Buckinghamshire primary school have created an adorable video thanking the NHS for their dedication during the coronavirus crisis.

Pupils at Danesfield School in Marlow teamed up to perform their very own version of the poignant poem 'These Are The Hands' by Michael Rosen, which pays tribute to medical staff who care for the vulnerable in times of trouble.

With a little help from their teachers and parents, the schoolchildren filmed a series of sweet clips from their own homes to produce the touching movie.

Praising doctors and nurses for all their hard work on the front line, they offered up compassionate words and pictures of rainbows to highlight their gratitude.

Posting the message of kindness on YouTube, the school wrote: "The Reception children at Danesfield school are so grateful to the NHS for everything they are doing to help us all during this difficult time.

"We hope you enjoy our version of 'These are the hands' by Michael Rosen."

Students remain in isolation after schools were closed in an attempt to contain the bug, except children of key workers who are being cared for while their parents work in essential jobs.

Danesfield's thoughtful gesture comes as communities and celebrities pull together to throw their support behind the UK's healthcare system during the pandemic.

The pupils performed 'These Are The Hands' by Michael Rosen. Picture: YouTube / Danesfield School

Earlier today, Piers Morgan pledged £10,000 to a 99-year-old war veteran who is attempting to complete 100 laps of his garden before he turns 100 later this month – all in aid of the NHS.

Every penny of the money Captain Tom Moore raises from stomping around his land will go straight to the COVID-19 crisis fund.

Musicians and TV stars have also been attempting to drum up funds for medical supplies, with James Arthur shaving his head for cash and fitness star Joe Wicks donating all the profits from his online PE lessons to the cause.