James Arthur debuts shock new look after shaving off his hair to raise funds for the NHS

7 April 2020, 12:16

James Arthur said goodbye to his luscious locks - but it was for a good cause
James Arthur said goodbye to his luscious locks - but it was for a good cause. Picture: Getty / Instagram
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The Impossible singer told fans that he had donated £5,000 to the NHS after taking a pair of clippers to his thick auburn locks - and fans love him for it.

James Arthur has shown off a shocking new look - but he's told fans it's for a good cause.

The singer, 32, revealed that he had been trying to give his thick auburn curls a trim at home, but after discovering he's a warbler, not a barber, decided to go one step further and shave his whole head bald.

He wrote: "So I was trying to give my self a little trim up in a state of pure cabin fever.

"It wasn’t going so well so In a moment of sheer madness, I decided to do something I’ve never dared to do before and shave my head for the NHS and donate 5k.

James Arthur - pictured in January - had a very healthy head of hair
James Arthur - pictured in January - had a very healthy head of hair. Picture: Getty

"Is that a bare blade? Yes. Do I have a melon head? Yes? Am I thankful that I don’t have to leave the house for a while? YES!!!

"Am I so happy that hats were invented? Yes I am. Peace and love folks!

"Thank god for the NHS! THANK YOU SINCERELY TO ALL OF YOU!"

Even though James was bashful about his new look and generous donation - even posting an emoji of a melon to represent his chilly bonce - his fans absolutely loved his new look and the story behind it.

One wrote: "As an NHS worker I wanna say a big thank you.......and the new do is fabulous!!!!!!!"

Another said: "This is such a lovely thing to do for the NHS, this is why we all love you."

James is just one of thousands of people trying their best to keep people's spirits up as they work on the frontline or chill out while saving lives at home.

We revealed how one group of fun-loving Brits are encouraging others to put the Bins Out In Your Ball Gown, and make every day chores a good reason to get dolled up.

