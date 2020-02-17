UK weather: Met office issues more 'danger to life' warnings as Storm Dennis set to cause travel chaos

There has been severe flood warnings after Storm Dennis killed three people.

After a weekend of severe flooding and gale force winds, Storm Dennis is set to continue battering the UK today.

Three people died over the weekend and thousands were evacuated from their homes as a record 603 flood alerts were put in place by the Met Office.

Unfortunately, The Environment Agency has now warned more significant flooding can be expected this week - especially on Monday and Tuesday.

New Environment Secretary George Eustice blamed the "nature of climate change" for the scale of the damage, telling Sky News: "We'll never be able to protect every single household."

Members of the public were rescued after flooding in Nantgarw. Picture: PA Images

Those living near the River Lymn in Lincolnshire have been warned their homes are at risk, while isolated areas of Wainfleet Eardiston, Little Hereford and Ashford Carbonel, Ludlow and Tenbury Wells and Burford, all along the River Teme, are also on red alert.

The Met Office has also issued amber alerts for parts of Yorkshire, Wales, Devon, East Sussex and Kent.

This comes after a red weather warning - the highest threat level - was issued on Sunday, as homes in Cardiff were evacuated when the River Taff burst its banks.

Waves pound against the harbour wall at Portreath, Cornwall. Picture: PA Images

Tredegar in south-eastern Wales received 105 mm of rain in just a few hours, while rail services were stopped across South Wales and the line between Derby and Long Eaton was also suspended.

More than 230 easyJet flights in and out of the UK were cancelled on Saturday, while football and rugby games were also called off due to wet weather.

Tragically, two people were killed in rough seas on Saturday and the following day a man in his 60s was killed after being hit by the River Tawe in Ystradgynlais, South Wales,

Police in Worcestershire are also currently searching for a missing person, believed to have been swept into the River Teme.