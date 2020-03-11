UK weather: Met Office warns parts of Britain face two days of snow and ice as temperatures plunge to -5C

The UK could see temperatures drop dramatically over the next few days after The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings.

After a milder few days, it’s time to get your wooly jumpers back out as snow and ice is on its way to Britain.

The Met Office has warned of icy roads and pavements as they issue yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in parts of the UK.

Expected across Scotland and parts of north England, the cautions are place until 10am on Thursday morning.

Commuters in the affected areas can also expect longer journey times as roads and railways are likely to be affected by the drop in temperature.

UK weather: Snow and ice could affect travel times. Picture: Getty

According to the Met Office, Norwich, Manchester and Newcastle will be among the worst-hit areas, while the lowest temperatures are expected to hit on Friday night.

Other affected areas include Inverness, Aberdeen, Perth, Edinburgh, Glasgow and just outside Hull.

In Scotland, it’s expected to drop to -5C, while areas across the north could see temperatures below zero.

Met Office Meteorologist, Emma Salter, told the Sun Online: “There’s definitely going to be quite a different feel in the weather over the next couple of days.

"Anywhere that’s 150m above sea level is likely to see about 2cm of snow on Wednesday night in to Thursday.”

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has also issued more than 30 flood warnings and 150 flood alerts with heavy rain predicted.

The River Severn in Shrewsbury is predicted to rise to very high levels on Wednesday, with Dave Throup, Environment Agency manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire, tweeting: "As forecast some absolutely torrential rain over mid Wales.

"River Wye in Herefordshire now responding to last night's heavy rain in Wales. Expecting a peak of around 5m in Hereford tonight. That's around a metre lower than 17th February."

This comes after milder temperatures saw the mercury hit 15 degrees in some parts of the South East.

