UK weather: Four inches of snow to fall this week as Storm Barra batters Britain

Snow could be coming to the UK this week. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

By Heart reporter

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across the country ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra tomorrow.

The winter weather has well and truly hit the UK this December and things are set to get worse over the next few days.

And with Storm Barra on its way, the Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow in Scotland and the north.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Brent Walker explained: “A band of rain will turn to snow across northern England and Scotland through Tuesday.

The UK could see up to four inches of snow tomorrow. Picture: Alamy

“Two to five cm of snow is expected to accumulate quite widely across the warning area, but locally this could reach ten cm, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.”

He added: “Strong south-easterly winds will also lead to snow drifting in places, particularly over the highest routes, adding to poor visibilities.”

A Met Office wind warning has also been issued for the majority of the country on Tuesday.

The strong winds will be arriving across the west through the morning which will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

Snow could fall in Scotland and the north. Picture: Alamy

Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected across England with speeds reaching 60 or even 70 mph in exposed coastal locations.

Before the storm, a band of rain will sweep across the country from West to East today, with 16mm of rain falling on parts of the UK.

Rainfall may turn wintry in the early hours of Tuesday morning across the west.

This comes after thousands of people in northern England and Scotland lost power in their homes and businesses after Storm Arwen caused network damage.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) shows that over 4,000 homes are still without power in the north east of England nine days after the storm hit.