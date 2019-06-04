UK's worst places for traffic jams have been revealed - and the top city might surprise you

4 June 2019, 11:11

Did your city make the list?
Did your city make the list? Picture: Getty

A new study has shown the worst cities for traffic jams in the UK

Those of you who spend at least a quarter of each day complaining about traffic (same) may be interested to know that the UK's worst cities for congestion have been revealed.

And it's bad news if you live in Edinburgh.

The Scottish capital topped the ranking of the worst traffic jams, as a typical rush hour there takes 40% longer than free-flowing conditions.

Edinburgh was found to be the worst place for traffic in the UK
Edinburgh was found to be the worst place for traffic in the UK. Picture: Getty

Unsurprisingly, London came out second, with 37%, and it was followed by Bournemouth, Hull and Belfast with 34% each.

The study claims that Middlesborough is the least congested town or city in the UK after it introduced a 10-year plan to reduce congestion with a new ‘park and ride’ railway station.

Edinburgh was ranked 27th in the world for congestion - with Mumbai, India, taking the top spot with 65% extra traffic time during rush hour.

Heiko Schilling, head of navigation at TomTom, said: ‘The UK was home to nine cities in the top 100 most congested cities globally.

"Overall congestion is up by an average of 1% (year on year) in the UK – a mild increase but an increase nonetheless.

"Only Manchester, Glasgow and Portsmouth have seen congestion levels improve."

Mumbai was found to have the worst traffic in the world
Mumbai was found to have the worst traffic in the world. Picture: Getty

"These results show that there’s still a lot of work to be done."

He added: "Advances in journey planning, autonomous vehicles and car sharing schemes all promise to alleviate congestion in Edinburgh and other cities in the UK and around the world."

