Abandoned 'unicorn' puppy with tail on his head taken in by rescue centre

The adorable puppy was found by a rescue organisation. Picture: Facebook/Mac's Mission

The adorable little puppy was found wandering the street after seemingly being abandoned

A puppy born with a tail on his head has been rescued after being found him wandering the street alone in the cold.

Missouri-based Rescue organisation Mac's Mission found the puppy, who also had a leg injury, alongside an older dog - and took both under their wing.

Staff have named him 'Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn' - and he has become something of a viral superstar after they shared his pictures on Facebook.

It is not thought the tail will cause any major problems for the adorable puppy. Picture: Facebook/Mac's Mission

The organisation 'specialises in special', and helps look after dogs that have been abused, injured or have birth defects.

After careful study of Narwhal's unusual tail, they have discovered that it doesn't wag when he's happy - and isn't of any other particular use.

The centre wrote: "The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!

"One of our followers said 'it appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!'

"This is a true experience of having 'extra parts' during assembly.

"Dr. Heuring said there is no real reason at this time for the unicorn tail to be removed (and we all wish it wagged).

"Pretty sure the staff at Cape Small also gushed all over this little nugget!

"The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy."

The puppy is being monitored incase the tail causes any issues. Picture: Facebook/Mac's Mission

The puppy isn't up for adoption yet, as staff want to monitor the tail to ensure it doesn't become a problem - but it's predicted that people will be queuing up to offer him a forever home.

One fan wrote: "Honestly the tail just makes him even cuter! And what great news that it's not causing any trouble up there!"

Another added: "He is destined for great things! I can feel it when I look at his little face, he's adorable and awesome!"

