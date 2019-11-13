Abandoned 'unicorn' puppy with tail on his head taken in by rescue centre

13 November 2019, 16:44

The adorable puppy was found by a rescue organisation
The adorable puppy was found by a rescue organisation. Picture: Facebook/Mac's Mission

The adorable little puppy was found wandering the street after seemingly being abandoned

A puppy born with a tail on his head has been rescued after being found him wandering the street alone in the cold.

Missouri-based Rescue organisation Mac's Mission found the puppy, who also had a leg injury, alongside an older dog - and took both under their wing.

Read more: Home Bargains is selling paint-your-own Frozen figures for £3 - just in time for Christmas

Staff have named him 'Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn' - and he has become something of a viral superstar after they shared his pictures on Facebook.

It is not thought the tail will cause any major problems for the adorable puppy
It is not thought the tail will cause any major problems for the adorable puppy. Picture: Facebook/Mac's Mission

The organisation 'specialises in special', and helps look after dogs that have been abused, injured or have birth defects.

After careful study of Narwhal's unusual tail, they have discovered that it doesn't wag when he's happy - and isn't of any other particular use.

The centre wrote: "The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!

"One of our followers said 'it appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!'

Read more: Mum imposes total tech ban on kids and says she 'couldn't believe how easy it was'

"This is a true experience of having 'extra parts' during assembly.

"Dr. Heuring said there is no real reason at this time for the unicorn tail to be removed (and we all wish it wagged).

"Pretty sure the staff at Cape Small also gushed all over this little nugget!

"The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy."

The puppy is being monitored incase the tail causes any issues
The puppy is being monitored incase the tail causes any issues. Picture: Facebook/Mac's Mission

The puppy isn't up for adoption yet, as staff want to monitor the tail to ensure it doesn't become a problem - but it's predicted that people will be queuing up to offer him a forever home.

One fan wrote: "Honestly the tail just makes him even cuter! And what great news that it's not causing any trouble up there!"

Another added: "He is destined for great things! I can feel it when I look at his little face, he's adorable and awesome!"

NOW READ:

Shoppers convinced John Lewis' Christmas advert has leaked with this teaser trailer

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The John Lewis advert song has been released

What song is on the John Lewis Christmas advert 2019 and who is singing it?

Christmas

The John Lewis advert is back

John Lewis' Christmas advert 2019 introduces dragon ‘Excitable Edgar’ in heartwarming tale of friendship

Christmas

All the best vegan Christmas sandwiches the UK high street has to offer

The best vegan Christmas sadnwiches on the UK high street - from Pret to Boots

Food & Health

Frozen 2 will be released next week

Home Bargains is selling paint-your-own Frozen figures for just £3 - and they're perfect stocking fillers
The wedding has been branded 'tacky' by a number of people, but some love it

'Tacky' couple teased for wearing pyjamas for their wedding day and serving cereal

Weddings

Trending on Heart

Everything you need to know about James Haskell

Who is James Haskell? I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestant's age, wife and rugby career revealed

TV & Movies

Nadine is one of the show's contestants

Who is Nadine Coyle? I'm A Celebrity contestant and former Girls Aloud band member

TV & Movies

The singer has recently been named the sexiest man alive

John Legend named sexiest man alive by People magazine

Celebrities

Myles Stephenson

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans spot awkward blunder on promo video

TV & Movies