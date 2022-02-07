Valentine's Day 2022: Boozy gifts and bottles of fizz for gifting and cocktail ideas

7 February 2022, 12:40

Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Raising a toast to forever with a special someone, or just adding a new memory in to a lifetime of fun with your besties, these (mostly pink!) tipples will go down a treat...

All of these pink wines are perfect for a February 14th toast
All of these pink wines are perfect for a February 14th toast. Picture: Heart

Magners Rose

Treat the cider lover in your life to a pink can of rose Magners
Treat the cider lover in your life to a pink can of rose Magners. Picture: Magners

Magners Rosé is a blush apple cider crafted with the finest blend of 17 apple varieties, harvested from Magners' sun-drenched orchards in the heart of Co. Tipperary, Ireland.

Buy now: Tesco, £5 for 4 cans

Della Vite Prosecco

The offer to get a £30 Patch Plants voucher is valid Monday February 7th only
The offer to get a £30 Patch Plants voucher is valid on Monday February 7th only. Picture: Della Vite

Popping open a bottle of Della Viite Prosecco is always a treat, but this year the brand's founders Chloe, Poppy and Cara Delevingne are offering the chance to enjoy a more sustainable take on sending a bunch of flowers.

The first 100 people to purchase a bottle on Monday February 7th will also get a £30 Patch Plants voucher - which you can definitely spend on yourself, or give to a mate and keep the bubbles all for you. Simply enter PROSECCO+PLANTS at the check-out.

If you miss the Patch Plants offer, then you can still be sure you're sipping your way to a healthier planet.

Della Vite is certified 100 per cent vegan and is sustainably sourced, with a donation from each bottle purchased going to My Trees.

Buy now: www.dellavite.com, £25.95

Edinburgh Gin

The three characters at the top of the label can be customised
The three characters at the top of the label can be customised. Picture: Edinburgh Gin

Edinburgh Gin has launched a personalisation service on its delicious EG Valentines Gin.

It allows shoppers to swap the bottle's iconic ’EG’ letters for the the initials of a loved one or a friend.

Edinburgh Gin Valentine’s Gin is a light and aromatic gin with a sweet scent of a rose bouquet and a gentle blush hue.

It mixes perfectly with tonic, soda or rose lemonade and makes for a fragrant base in a gin cocktail.

Last orders in time for Valentine’s Day delivery is Thursday 10th February.

Buy now: Edinburgh Gin. £36

Kocktail Valentine's Collection

There are four ready made bar-quality cocktails in each box
There are four ready made bar-quality cocktails in each box. Picture: Kocktail

These four cocktails were dreamed up by the former senior barman at the Savoy Hotel’s Beaufort Bar, when it was named best Hotel Bar in the World.

Each box contains a bottle of:

  • Rose Petal Martini
  • Chocolate & Mint Espresso Martini
  • Peach & Hibiscus Fizz
  • Rhubarb & Cucumber Spritz

Just chill and serve, adding the included garnishes as the finishing touch.

Buy now: Kocktail, £29


Rosé Negroni

Have you ever seen a prettier Negroni?
Have you ever seen a prettier Negroni? Picture: Mirabeau Vault Vermouth

Ingredients:

Method:

  • Make sure you have plenty of ice (or one large piece) in a rocks glass and then add the Gin, Vermouth and Bitters.
  • Give it a gentle stir just to start the ice melting and diluting to your preferred taste.
  • Take a long peel of orange zest, wipe it around the rim of the glass and pinch the peel over the drink just to express a little oil.

Wild Berry Spritz

This serve would look gorgeous on the 'Gram
This serve would look gorgeous on the 'Gram. Picture: Issy Croker for Fever-Tree Easy Mixing

Ingredients:

• 50ml (2fl oz) Aperol
• 2 lemon wedges
• 6 raspberries, plus 2 extra to garnish (add a spoon of raspberry jam if you don't have the fresh fruit to hand)
• 50ml (2fl oz) prosecco
• Fever-Tree Sweet Rhubarb & Raspberry Tonic Water, to top up

Method:

  • Pour the Aperol into an empty cocktail shaker.
  • Squeeze over and then drop in the lemon wedges. Add the raspberries and plenty of ice cubes.
  • Shake vigorously for 15 seconds, then pour the contents of the shaker into a copa or wine glass.
  • Top up with the prosecco and tonic water. Garnish with the extra raspberries.

