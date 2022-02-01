Valentine's Day 2022: Cute chocolates, cakes and other sweet treats ideal for gifting

We've picked out some incredible chocolate gifts. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

Valentine's Day is one of our favourite celebrations - and not just because there are hearts everywhere! Whether you are buying for a partner, lover or friend, we think these adorable chocolates will bring a smile to their face...

All of these products were independently selected by Heart’s digital editorial team. Just so you know these product links are affiliate links which means if you click on a link and buy a product we may earn revenue.

Guylian Hearts

These classic Belgian chocolates always go down a treat. Picture: Guylian

You can’t go wrong with chocolates in a romantic heart-shaped box!

Guylian’s Belgian chocolate marbled hearts are filled with delicious roasted hazelnut praliné.

Buy now: Amazon, £7.50

Flapjacks

This huge box of flapjacks will be perfect for sharing (with you!). Picture: Flapjackery

Send delicious handmade flapjacks from Devon to the person you're sweet for this year.

A giant slab of Millionaire Flapjack (equivalent to four individual pieces) is the centre piece of this fabulous box that’s inscribed with 'Love You' in white chocolate and surrounded by eight other pieces of of Flapjackery’s most popular flavours including, Chocolate Fudge, Chocolate Orange Flapjack, Clotted Cream Fudge, Rocky Road, Golden Caramel, Praline and Granola.

They’re all gluten free, vegetarian, suitable for home freezing and delivered to your door in a recyclable box.

Buy now: Flapjackery, Love You Message Flapjack Box, £48

Personalised milk chocolate heart

You can write any sweet message on this chocolate heart. Picture: Chococo

This 200g tasty heart is made from 45 per cent Venezuela single origin milk chocolate with your message hand-piped across the front in white chocolate.

It's an impressive gift, measuring 18.5cm across, and coming in a compostable wood pulp bag, tied with ribbon.

Buy now: Chococo, £17.50

Niederegger marzipan hearts

Marzipan is said to be an aphrodisiac, so handle these with care! Picture: Niederegger

Niederegger marzipan was first made in 1806, and is still adored by lovers of the almond-y sweet treat.

The dense filling of these indulgent dark, bittersweet chocolates is made with 58 per cent pure Mediterranean almonds, with no extra sugar added to produce the pure natural taste.

Buy now: Chocolates Direct, £40

Win a gorgeous Zing Flowers bouquet for you and a friend. Picture: Heart

Giant 'I Love You' Dairy Milk

Send your favourite chocoholic a month's worth of Dairy Milk. Picture: Moonpig

Too shy to share your feelings? Let the nation's favourite chocolate bar do the talking.

The 850g bar will be enough to get your message across loud and clear.

Buy now: Moonpig, £16

Lots of Love Jar Of Hearts

You can also get a dark chocolate variety. Picture: Montezumas

Once these more-ish chocolate hearts have been eaten, you will be left with a handy glass jar to refill... with more sweets?

Buy now: Montezumas, £22.50

READ NOW: Coleen Nolan kisses new Tinder boyfriend live on Loose Women

Chuffles

There are three flavours of the new Valentine's Day chuffles. Picture: Pleesecakes

These heart-shaped Chuffles are a unique dessert hybrid that combine a cheesecake and truffle.

The Valentine’s collection is a decadent selection of 24 artisan cheesecake truffles, handmade using Pleesecakes’ finest cream cheese mix, encased in a thick rich chocolate shell.

There are three flavours, Vanilla Caramel with a white chocolate shell; Raspberry White Chocolate in a dark shell; and Milk Chocolate Sea Salt in a milk shell.

Buy now: Pleesecakes, £26

Truffle Selection Box

These flavoursome truffles are made with ethical chocolate. Picture: Love Cocoa

Love Cocoa is a luxury and ethical British chocolate brand created by James Cadbury (the great-great-great grandson of the iconic chocolatier).

The Truffle Selection box contains:

Milk Truffles

Salted Caramel Truffles

Milk Champagne Truffles

Pink Gin Truffles

Raspberry Champagne Truffles

Birthday Cake Truffles

Buy now: Love Cocoa, The Favourites Truffle Selection Box, £17.95

Crosstown Dough Bites

There are five of each delicious doughnut variety. Picture: Crosstown

Boxes of 15 tasty sourdough doughnut bites will be available fo doorstep delivery across England, Wales and lowland Scotland between 11 and 14 Feb and can be pre-ordered here now.

They're great for sending direct to a loved one’s door, for a sweet treat if you’re dining at home or celebrating Galentines with a group of pals.

The flavours are:

Candy Apple (ve) – Filled with Candy Apple compote, dipped in a vibrant Grenadine glaze, then finished with popping candy crumble and a sparkle of edible glitter.

– Filled with Candy Apple compote, dipped in a vibrant Grenadine glaze, then finished with popping candy crumble and a sparkle of edible glitter. Passion Fruit (ve) - Sweet and tart passion fruit curd, glazed with a Passoa liqueur icing and adorned with dried lily flowers.

- Sweet and tart passion fruit curd, glazed with a Passoa liqueur icing and adorned with dried lily flowers. Chocolate Hazelnut (ve) - Decadent chocolate hazelnut custard is encased in black cocoa dough, dipped in dark chocolate ganache and finished with chocolate curls and a kiss of gold dust.

Buy now: Crosstown, £35

You Mean So Mochi To Me gift box

The delicious ice-cream treats come in a cute kitsch box. Picture: Little Moons

Little Moons’ eye-catching Valentine's gift box is filled with eight delicious flavours straight from their Pick & Mix mochi bar, sending any loved ones’ hearts racing this Valentine’s Day.

They are made by wrapping bite-sized balls of creamy artisan gelato ice cream in a layer of soft and delightfully delicate mochi dough that has a distinctive soft and chewy texture.

The mochi bites are gluten free, and free from artificial flavourings, colourings, and preservatives.

Buy now: Little Moons are available at Heavenly Desserts, Westfield London, Selfridges, deliveroo, £15 for 8

Macarons

A box of macarons never fails to impress. Picture: Petrossian

No one does romance like our French friends across the Channel, right?

Give your amour a box of brightly coloured and delicately flavoured macarons - or treat yourself to a box and a night bingeing the new series of Emily In Paris.

Buy now: Petrossian