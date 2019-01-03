This restaurant is proving that veganism doesn't have to skimp on taste or luxury

Café Forty One have served up a delicious vegan menu . Picture: Cafe Forty One

January might have ushered in a new year, but it has also signalled the start of a new chapter in the lives of those who have decided to turn over a new leaf and opt for a plant based diet for Veganuary.

There is no doubt the vegan movement is a force to be reckoned with, as it's reported in 2018 there was a 60 percent increase in those under the age of 35 who no longer eat meat, fish, dairy and any other animal based products.

Now a boutique hotel La Suite West, in London's Bayswater has committed themselves to making the transition to veganism easier with their brand new vegan offering at their restaurant Café Forty One.

Café Forty One is launching The Veganuary Culinary Experience for 2019. Picture: Cafe Forty One

A vegan culinary experience, including an afternoon tea, as well as a plant-based takeaway option is now helping to set them apart from their competitors as well as cash in on what has become a very lucrative market.

Describing themselves as 'London's first Vegan café', guests are invited to try their all new Veganuary Culinary Experience and overnight stay offer which includes the opportunity to indulge in delights from their French Pattiserie before hitting the sack in their luxurious rooms.

If you've attempted a plant-based diet before, you will know that finding sweet treats that are free from butter, eggs and animal products can be extremely difficult, but it's something that Café Forty One has pulled off effortlessly.

Dedicated to being passionately vegan, Café Forty One have successfully showcased delicious vegan cuisine. Picture: Cafe Forty

Just some of the afternoon tea delights on offer include 'BLT' sandwiches made with smoked aubergines instead of bacon, chipotle 'cheese' with caramelised onion on seeded rye bread and there's even a vegan alternative to smoked salmon.

Their plain and raisin scones are as fluffy as ever and swapping out the butter for a coconut cream made for a delicious addition.

Chocolate pastries filled with 'toffee' and peanuts were deceivingly as good as the real deal and their choux pastry filled with chocolate and orange (think Jaffa cake but better) went down a treat.

The main attraction is their selection of delicious vegan pastries and desserts . Picture: Cafe Forty One

The vegan delights don't just stop at afternoon tea, as guests are welcomed to continue their vegan experience at breakfast and lunch too.

Head Chef Clarisse worked with artisans and small producers around London to gather fresh, seasonal ingredients with being ethical and sustainable at the heart of every dish.

Their full English breakfast sees pork sausages swapped for vegan ones, but don't be fooled as they are still packed full of rosemary and other seasonings, and while the vegan bacon might not quite taste like the real thing it still hits the sweet spot.

Elsewhere, smashed avocado is served up with caramelised onions and sundried tomatoes on sourdough toast, while bircher muesli with coconut milk ticks the gluten free box too.

For those looking to retreat in luxury following their vegan afternoon tea, La Suite's junior suites offer up the perfect bolthole for a quiet weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Café Forty One offers an entirely plant-based continental breakfast . Picture: Cafe Forty One

Nestled in a quintessentially British Victorian terrace on a quiet, leafy West London street, the sleek hotel interior compromises of dark woods, ambient lighting and asian detailing.

Clean marble surfaces adorn their large bathrooms while four poster beds and sleek sofas make the room a space for lounging not just sleeping.

La Suite West's junior suites are sleek and modern luxury . Picture: La Suite West

Attention to detail is key and it's clear they've thought about every part of the customer experience, from the fluffy white robes to the range of White Company beauty products in the bathroom.

This is showcased in the room service app, which allows guests to be serviced at the touch of a button, just incase you wanted a second helping of their delicious vegan desserts whilst tucked in bed.

Café Forty-One will offer the Veganuary Culinary Experience from £180, including a 2 night stay at La Suite West Hotel in a Superior Double room or Junior Suite (subject to availability), ‘Early Vegan’ Continental Breakfast and 25% off Afternoon Tea or Lunch. Offer valid from 1st January until 31st March 2019.