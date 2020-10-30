The best vegan wine and Prosecco for World Vegan Day 2020

The best vegan wines and Prosecco you can buy in the UK. Picture: Getty/various

Affordable vegan wine and Prosecco you can buy online and the UK high street.

November 1 2020 marks World Vegan Day, with many people around the world celebrating the plant-based lifestyle.

It is now easier than ever to follow a vegan diet, with plant-based versions of everything from chocolate and ice-cream to meat and cheeses readily available on the UK high street.

There are some products, however, that many won't even realise often aren't vegan in the first place - and this includes certain wines and Proseccos.

However, there are still plenty of offerings suitable for those who follow a plant-based diet.

Here are our picks.

Mionetto

Mionetto. Picture: Mionetto

Established Prosecco brand Mionetto has recently received the Vegan accreditation for its renowned ‘Orange Label’ Prosecco.

It's sold at a number of UK stores including Tesco, Morrisons, NISA, Budgens, Bargain Booze, CostCutter, Londis, Ocado and Amazon.

Visit their website for more information.

Cost: £10 from Sainsbury's

Wunderlust Wine

Channing Daughters Sunset Beach Rosé. Picture: Wanderlust

Wunderlast - while not all vegan - has a dedicated vegan-friendly selection of wines and Proseccos on their website.

They specialise in organic, organically farmed and biodynamic wines from lesser known producers, which they then deliver to your door.

Visit their website for more information.

Cost: varied

La Gioiosa Prosecco DOC

La Gioiosa Prosecco DOC. Picture: La Gioiosa Prosecco DOC

This affordable Prosecco is available at a number of UK high street stores - including Morrisons, Tesco, Coop, Majestic, Nisa, Londis, Budgens and Booths.

Cost: £9.99

Click here to buy.

Northern Wine & Beer Co

Pere et Fils Sauvignon Blanc | Languedoc, France. Picture: Northern Wine & Beer Co

All of Northern Wine's huge selection of wines and Proseccos are suitable for vegans, and they also feature a huge range of organic, bio-dynamic and sustainable producers.

Cost: varied

Visit their website for more information.

Hattingley Valley

Hattingley Valley’s award-winning English sparkling wines are 100 per cent vegan, and are available to buy in cases of still, sparkling or mixed.

While all their sparkling wines are vegan, the still red wines aren't - so keep that in mind when you're buying.

Hattingley Valley. Picture: Hattingley Valley

Cost: varied

Visit their website for more information.

Vintage Roots

Vintage Roots. Picture: Vintage Roots

While not all of Vintage Roots' wines and Proseccos are vegan, they do offer around 400 vegan options that are easily searchable through a filter and can be found here.

Their most popular offerings include Organic Roots Rosso (red), £7.99, Bodegas Corisca Albariño (white), £17.99, and Mont’albano Prosecco Frizzante, £12.50.

Visit their website for more information.

Perlage

Perlage. Picture: Perlage

Perlage, which is located in the Prosecco DOCG area, in the Veneto Region of Italy, sell a range of organic wines and Prosecco.

Cost: varied

Visit their website for more information.

The Emissary

Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut. Picture: The Emissary

The Emissary is British brand that sells premium, low sugar and environmentally-friendly Prosecco.

Their latest addition is the Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut, which costs £17.99 for a 75cl bottle.

Visit their website for more information.

Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat Prosecco. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

Some people may not be aware that Hotel Chocolat - as well as being the the go-to place for chocolate - also sell an incredible range of wines and Proseccos, all of which are vegan.

Cost: varied

Visit their website for more information.

La Jara

La Jara. Picture: La Jara

La Jara, also is a Prosecco DOC from the Veneto region, sell a range of vegan Proseccos available in to buy online from a number of stockists.

Visit their website for more information.

Cost: varied

