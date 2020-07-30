Vue cinemas to reopen next week - full list of branches opening

Vue cinemas will reopen next week. Picture: PA

Vue have announced that they will reopen their cinemas in certain locations - here is a full list of those opening next week.

Vue cinemas are set to reopen next week with staggered movie times.

The chain will open its doors on 7 August, and will have a number of safety measures in place - including online booking, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning rules. Employees will also wear protective gear.

Read more: Coronavirus isolation period for those with symptoms 'to be increased to 10 days' amid second wave fears

Toby Bradon, territory general manager of Vue Entertainment in the UK, said in a statement: "Behind the scenes, we've been working hard to develop safety protocols in line with government guidelines and informed by our recently reopened cinemas across Europe.

Vue will open their doors on August 7. Picture: PA

"The safety of those who work and visit our sites is paramount and we've therefore taken the time to ensure protocols and staff training are in line with the latest guidance ahead of opening.

Read more: Princess Anne teaches the Queen how to video call in new behind-the-scenes footage

"We can’t wait to welcome back film-lovers. The quality of our viewing experience remains unchanged and we’re continuing to offer the best sound and picture quality in big screen entertainment."

Cinemas were given the green light to reopen on 4 July, but very few chose to do so.

Films that will be shown at Vue cinemas will include old favourites like Harry Potter, Dunkirk, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Batman Begins and Inception.

The full schedule is set to be released on Friday.

Cinemas were given the green light to reopen on July 4. Picture: PA

What Vue cinemas will reopen on August 7?

The following locations will be reopening next week:

Bromley

Cheshire Oaks

Cramlington

Doncaster

Edinburgh Ocean

Farnsborough

Islington

Manchester Lowry

Oxford

Westfield Shepherd's Bush

NOW READ:

Eat Out to Help Out postcode checker reveals all nearby restaurants offering 50% discount