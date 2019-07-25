Ways to treat sunburn: 7 simple solutions to ease the pain

For minor sunburns, try a few of these hacks to soothe pain and help prevent your skin from peeling.

With the temperature soaring to a sweltering 37C in some parts of the UK this week, we all know how important it is to protect our skin by applying suncream regularly.

However, some Brits will inevitably forget to reapply - and the red, sore skin can which emerges from just minutes in the powerful rays can stay painful for days.

So what are some remedies to soothe sunburn? Find out everything…

Apply cream

It might sound obvious, but it’s important to get out of the heat as quickly as possible and retreat inside away from the sun.

You can then apply aftersun which is specifically designed to ease burning and help repair damaged skin.

Applying creams can help soothe the skin. Picture: Getty Images

Lotions with aloe vera in are particularly good, while Vitamin E creams will help decrease inflammation.

Hydrocortisone cream can also ease itching and swelling, however none of these will repair the damage caused to your cells when the skin is burnt.

So to reduce your risk of skin cancer, always make sure you are applying suncream correctly.

Cold water

Another way to instantly reduce the pain of sunburn is to have a cold shower or bath.

Pressing something cold on a particular area will also help, however this should never be held directly on the skin and should be wrapped it in a towel or flannel first.

Painkillers

Depending on how bad the sunburn is, you may have to take painkillers such as ibuprofen or paracetamol to ease it.

It’s important to follow the directions on the packet, but if symptoms are severe - such as a fever, blistering or sickness - you should see a medical professional as soon as possible.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration and sunburn go hand in hand, so be sure to drink plenty of water to replace the fluids you lose through sweating.

This will also help to bring your overall body temperature down.

Yoghurt

It might sound bizarre, but some people have suggested applying cold yogurt on burns for 10 minutes can help your sunburned skin heal.

While it isn’t clear what the yoghurt does, it has a higher pH level so is said to calm down the angry redness.

Cucumber

To help restore your skin, you can also blend a chilled cucumber and then apply it to the burned areas liberally.

Apparently, shredding or slicing the vegetable will also provide topical relief.

Tea

The tannic acid in black tea is thought to be great for easing burns particularly on your face.

Soak a tea bag in cool water and then apply it directly to your skin for a few minutes to feel an instant relief.