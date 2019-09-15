Bride-to-be SWALLOWS engagement ring in her sleep after dreaming someone tried to steal it

Jenna Evans accidentally swallowed her engagement ring after dreaming she needed to "eat it to protect it". Picture: Facebook / Jenna Evans

Jenna Evans accidentally gobbles down her diamond sparkler after a horrifying nightmare tells her she needs to "eat it to protect it".

A shocked bride-to-be has revealed she accidentally swallowed her engagement ring in her sleep during a dream that told her to eat it "to protect it".

Jenna Evans, 29, was stunned when she realised she had gobbled her 2.4-carat diamond sparkler mid-nightmare, washing it down with a glass of water by her bed.

Taking to Facebook to share her unbelievable story along with X-ray pictures of the three-stone ring lodged inside her stomach, she wrote: "I was having a dream that I was in a very sketchy situation involving a high speed train and bad guys (I have very exciting and vivid dreams) and he told me I had to swallow my ring to protect it.

"So I popped that sucker off, put it in my mouth and swallowed it with a glass of water right about the time I realised what I was doing."

So, in case you missed it, I swallowed my engagement ring in my sleep on Tuesday night. I actually remember doing it,... Posted by Jenna Evans on Thursday, 12 September 2019

Explaining what happened when she told her fiancé Bob the morning after the incident, California-based Jenna confessed: "I don't think he believed me right away.

"We laughed pretty hard for about an hour and a half, called my mum, laughed until we were crying, googled 'do other adults swallow rings' because kids do it all the time, but apparently it's less common for adults.

"I went to urgent care where I struggled to explain why I was there, because I was laughing/crying so hard.

"The doctor ordered an X-ray and seemed pretty shocked when she walked back in with a second doctor and showed me that sure enough, my ring was right there in my stomach!"

A horrified Jenna revealed the gastroenterologist said passing it naturally wasn't an option, so she underwent a medical procedure to remove it instead.

"They decided it would be best NOT to let nature take its course," she continued.

"Before I left, she recommended seeing a sleep specialist as well.

"Bobby took me to the GI doctor where I got to tell a whole new group of doctors and nurses that yes, I swallowed my engagement ring.

"At this point, I could definitely feel it in my guts, it was starting to really hurt and make us nervous.

"They found my ring just beyond my stomach in my intestines, retrieved it and gave it to Bobby.

"Apparently I don't do great with anaesthesia because I came out of it hysterically crying and was totally inconsolable."

After heading for fast food to cheer herself up, Jenna was finally reunited with her beautiful ring.

"Bobby finally gave my ring back this morning - I promised not to swallow it again, we're still getting married and all is right in the world.

"Ring is lovingly made by Simone Jewelry Designs in Houston, Tx. Jewels so lovely, you could eat them. But don't - trust me on this."