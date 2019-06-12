'Controlling' mum slated for buying £3,000 wedding dress to attends SON's big day

Lydia is a self-confessed controlling mother and wanted to have the wow factor. Picture: Channel 4

The mum didn't want to be upstaged by the mother of the bride so ensured she stood out by picking a bespoke designer wedding dress.

Every mum wants to look great at their child's wedding, but mum-of-four Lydia took things to another level when it came to her son's big day.

Self-confessed "controlling" mother Lydia wanted to make sure she stood out from the crowd as she had been planning her only son's wedding for six months.

The mum-of-four had been busy planning her son's wedding for six months. Picture: Channel 4

She wanted to make sure she wasn't going to come second best to the mother of the bride, and enlisted the help of famous British designer Ian Stuart and headed to his London Boutique.

Lydia appeared on the Channel 4 show The Posh Frock Shop last year, but the clip has recently resurfaced and people aren't happy with her dress decision.

The Greek mother said: "I'm quite controlling and have been planning my only son's wedding for around six months.

"It will be a traditional Greek wedding with more than 200 guests.".

The fussy mum continued: "My son has his criteria for how he'd like me to look, and I have mine.

“The mother of the groom tends to have a secondary role to the mother of the bride but I want something with the wow factor for the day."

Lydia attended Ian's boutique with both of her daughters to find the perfect 'wow factor' dress, but she rejected all of his choices from the occasion wear section and instead opted to browse the wedding dress collection.

Two of Lydia's daughters attended the dress shop with her. Picture: Channel 4

Lydia pictured wearing one of Ian's choices for her which she didn't approve of. Picture: Channel 4

She then fell in love with an assymetric £2,895 dress from the bridal range which had lace detailing, studding across the bodice and a textured shoulder.

According to the Money Advice Service, the average cost of a wedding dress is £1,385 - so Lydia picked a dress for herself that costs more than double the average cost of an actual wedding dress.

Although it's completely fair for Lydia to buy whatever she wants (if she can afford it, go for it!) - even designer Ian thought she might've gone a bit far with her choice.

Even designer Ian reckoned that Lydia might've gone too far with her choice of dress. Picture: Channel 4

He said: "She's going down the very sexy route, almost the ‘I'm more important than the bride’ route.

“What kind of mother would think it is appropriate to wear a wedding dress for themselves to their son’s wedding." Ouch.

Lydia herself even admitted that her son would probably think she'd gone "over the top" with her choice, but decided to buy it anyway, saying: "It is not the typical mother of the groom dress, but I love it and I'm having it!"

The clip attracted plenty of comments on Facebook, with dozens sharing their opinion on Lydia's choice of dress.

One said: Wauw! just no" while another added: "She's got bad taste".

Another said: "Anyone else think it's weird that she'd WANT to wear a wedding dress to her SON'S wedding? Like, obsessive mother to the extreme."