Answering these 10 questions will inspire you throughout 2022

31 December 2021, 13:51 | Updated: 31 December 2021, 13:53

Here's how to take stock of 2021 as we move in to a new year
Here's how to take stock of 2021 as we move in to a new year. Picture: Getty / Alamy
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the end of 2021 arrives it’s only natural that we start thinking ahead, planning what we want to do, change and achieve over the next 12 months - but there is a different approach to looking forwards, and it involves looking back.

When it comes to making New Year's resolutions, it's not uncommon for "lose weight", "stop smoking" and "eat less junk food" to top the list.

And similarly it's not uncommon for your big plans for a new and improved you to have totally fallen by the wayside by the middle of January!

But there are other ways to start the new year with a new, positive, mindset - and according to one minimalist living blog, taking stock of the year just gone is the best way to start.

Nosidebar has shared a list of ten simple questions to ask yourself about how you found 2021, exploring what was your best moment, what you enjoyed reading or watching, and how you overcame challenges and worries.

READ NOW: This 12 month 'decluttering calendar' will help you get organised

Forget making lists like this if you want a mindful start to 2022
Forget making lists like this if you want a mindful start to 2022. Picture: Getty

They say that taking this approach can totally switch your mindset as you aren't looking at a piece of paper with a list of things you've wanted to achieve or failed to change for at least a year, but a list of all the brilliant things you have accomplished, experienced, enjoyed and overcome.

Did you make an amazing new friend this year? Or discover a new hobby? Was a weekly coffee date or walk with a friend something that you want to keep doing this year too?

This mindfulness exercise is will remind you of loads of happy memories - which are especially important during the uncertain times we are currently living through - and also lets you identify and forgive any damaging behaviour of habits that might have formed during 2021.

Nosidebar writes: "When December rolled around, what I hadn’t accomplished during the year dominated my thoughts. I forgot the good changes I’d made and felt more negative about myself. Celebrating the year’s wins turned that around.

"When I acknowledged my mistakes, I learned not to repeat them. I began the new year with a truly clean slate."

Nosidebar's ten questions are below if you want to grab a pen and paper and give yourself time to go through them.

We also think that the questions are a good conversation starter for kids and teens too, so you could turn it in to a family activity.

Ten questions to reflect on at the end of 2021

As we enter a new year, let's not forget the good moments of 2021
As we enter a new year, let's not forget the good moments of 2021. Picture: Alamy
  1. What makes this year unforgettable?
  2. What did you enjoy doing this year?
  3. What/who is the one thing/person you’re grateful for?
  4. What’s your biggest win this year?
  5. What did you read/watch/listen to that made the most impact this year?
  6. What did you worry about most and how did it turn out?
  7. What was your biggest regret and why?
  8. What’s one thing that changed about yourself?
  9. What surprised you the most this year?
  10. If you could go back to last January 1, what suggestions would you give your past self?

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

From spirits to beer, these low/no alcohol options will make Dry Jan a treat

Dry January 2022: Try these delicious alcohol-free and low ABV beers, wines, spirits and canned cocktails

Food & Drink

All the best new products launching for Veganuary 2022

Veganuary 2022: the most exciting new vegan products launching this January
If you're strategic, you may be able to maximise time off next year... (stock images)

How to get 62 days off work in 2022 with just just 26 days of annual leave
Bridger and his family got to meet Tom Holland and Zendaya as they filmed the new Spider-Man film

Boy who saved sister from dog attack has dreams fulfilled as he visits Spider-Man set
Do you feel overwhelmed by mess and clutter?

This 12-month 'decluttering calendar' will make 2022 the year you get organised

Trending on Heart

Ray Quinn's clean cut style has evolved dramatically

Ray Quinn looks unrecognisable a year after quitting showbiz to become labourer

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared the sad news that her dog Theo has passed away

Stacey Solomon says she feels 'sad and guilty' as she announces heartbreaking death of dog

Celebrities

Gemma Collins is engaged to on-off boyfriend Rami

Gemma Collins confirms she is engaged to boyfriend Rami Hawash

Celebrities

Daniel Radcliffe admitted to having a crush on Helena Bonham Carter during the filming of Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe admits to secret crush on Harry Potter co-star

Celebrities

Heart Breakfast Christmas 2021

Heart Breakfast go Santa spotting... and Jamie Theakston can't believe his eyes!

Christmas

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Maddy Hill plays Nancy Carter in EastEnders

Inside Nancy Carter actress Maddy Hill's life away from EastEnders

TV & Movies

The festive episode of The Chase was incredible

The Chase fans shocked as celebs win £140k after Shaun Wallace blunder

TV & Movies

Olly Murs has long dreamed of bringing out an album of festive hits

Olly Murs shares his dream to release a Christmas album

Christmas

Louise Thompson announced the birth of her baby in a lengthy Instagram post

Louise Thompson reveals she almost died giving birth as she announces arrival of son Leo

Celebrities

Getting children to sleep on Christmas Eve doesn't have to be a battle

These five simple tricks will get kids to sleep early on Christmas Eve
Here's how to watch your favourite soap this Christmas

Christmas soap schedule: When are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale on?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was beside himself at the record-breaking moment

Bradley Walsh in shock as The Chase contestant beats Beast in huge £101k offer

TV & Movies

A woman is furious at her ex-husband's new bride

‘My ex’s new girlfriend has asked to wear my wedding dress’

This fan theory could completely change the way you see Love Actually...

Love Actually fan theory could change the way you see the affair storyline

TV & Movies