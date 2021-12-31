Answering these 10 questions will inspire you throughout 2022

Here's how to take stock of 2021 as we move in to a new year. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Emma Gritt

As the end of 2021 arrives it’s only natural that we start thinking ahead, planning what we want to do, change and achieve over the next 12 months - but there is a different approach to looking forwards, and it involves looking back.

When it comes to making New Year's resolutions, it's not uncommon for "lose weight", "stop smoking" and "eat less junk food" to top the list.

And similarly it's not uncommon for your big plans for a new and improved you to have totally fallen by the wayside by the middle of January!

But there are other ways to start the new year with a new, positive, mindset - and according to one minimalist living blog, taking stock of the year just gone is the best way to start.

Nosidebar has shared a list of ten simple questions to ask yourself about how you found 2021, exploring what was your best moment, what you enjoyed reading or watching, and how you overcame challenges and worries.

Forget making lists like this if you want a mindful start to 2022. Picture: Getty

They say that taking this approach can totally switch your mindset as you aren't looking at a piece of paper with a list of things you've wanted to achieve or failed to change for at least a year, but a list of all the brilliant things you have accomplished, experienced, enjoyed and overcome.

Did you make an amazing new friend this year? Or discover a new hobby? Was a weekly coffee date or walk with a friend something that you want to keep doing this year too?

This mindfulness exercise is will remind you of loads of happy memories - which are especially important during the uncertain times we are currently living through - and also lets you identify and forgive any damaging behaviour of habits that might have formed during 2021.

Nosidebar writes: "When December rolled around, what I hadn’t accomplished during the year dominated my thoughts. I forgot the good changes I’d made and felt more negative about myself. Celebrating the year’s wins turned that around.

"When I acknowledged my mistakes, I learned not to repeat them. I began the new year with a truly clean slate."

Nosidebar's ten questions are below if you want to grab a pen and paper and give yourself time to go through them.

We also think that the questions are a good conversation starter for kids and teens too, so you could turn it in to a family activity.

Ten questions to reflect on at the end of 2021

As we enter a new year, let's not forget the good moments of 2021. Picture: Alamy